Power Ore Announces Closing of Rider, Name Change to Baselode Energy Corp. and Start of Trading on TSXV

As of today, Baselode begins trading on the TSX Venture under the symbol 'FIND'.



Additionally, James Sykes has been appointed as the CEO of Baselode. Mr. Sykes is a renowned uranium exploration geologist who has been involved in the discovery of over 550 million pounds of uranium in the Athabasca Basin. Most notably, Mr. Sykes was integral in the discovery of NexGen Energy's (NXE: TSX) Arrow deposit. Mr. Sykes holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology and Earth Science from Dalhousie University, and has been involved in uranium exploration for over 10 years specifically focusing on Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.



"Power Ore is pleased to be the largest shareholder in Baselode. More so, our broader group is pleased to support and finance James Sykes, who we believe is one of the preeminent uranium geologists focused in the Athabasca Basin. Baselode has a clear objective which is to discover a basement-hosted, high-grade and near surface uranium orebody," said Stephen Stewart, Power Ore's CEO and Baselode's Chairman.





Baselode is Focused on Discovering High-grade Uranium Deposits in the Athabasca Basin



Baselode will be focused on discovering high-grade, basement-hosted, near surface uranium deposits in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The Athabasca Basin hosts the world's highest-grade Uranium deposits, with average grades in the basin showing ~3.9% U3O8 compared to the rest of the world average of ~0.15% U3O8. The Athabasca Basin accounts for 15% of global uranium production. Baselode will release details on its assets, exploration plans and timelines in the coming days.



Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Power Ore is a trade name of PowerOre Inc. PowerOre Inc. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to PowerOre Inc. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by PowerOre Inc. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under PowerOre Inc. profile at www.sedar.com.



