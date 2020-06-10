Baselode Energy Begins Trading under the symbol FIND, Appoints James Sykes as CEO

TORONTO, June 10, 2020 - Baselode Energy Corp. ("Baselode" or the "Company") (TSXV: FIND) is pleased to announce that it will begin trading on the TSX Venture under the symbol FIND today. The company has less than 29 million shares outstanding with only 9.8 million shares in the float.

James Sykes has been appointed as the CEO of Baselode. Mr. Sykes is a renowned uranium exploration geologist who has been involved in the discovery of over 550 million pounds of uranium in the Athabasca Basin. Most notably, Mr. Sykes was integral in the discovery of NexGen Energy's (NXE: TSX) Arrow deposit. Mr. Sykes holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology and Earth Science from Dalhousie University, and has been involved in uranium exploration for over 10 years specifically focusing on Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

Baselode is Focused on Discovering High-grade Uranium Deposits in the Athabasca Basin

Baselode will be focused on discovering high-grade, basement-hosted, near surface uranium deposits in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin area. The Athabasca Basin hosts the world's highest-grade uranium deposits, with average grades in the basin showing ~3.9% U 3 O 8 compared to the rest of the world average of ~0.15% U 3 O 8 . The Athabasca Basin accounts for 15% of global uranium production. Baselode will release details on its assets, exploration plans and timelines in the coming days.

Watch Baselode Energy Webinar: White Lies About Green Energy

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode is a uranium exploration company with 29 million shares outstanding only 9.8 million shares in the float. Baselode is focused on discovering a uranium orebody in the Athabasca basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. For more information please visit www.baselode.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by PowerOre Inc. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE Baselode Energy