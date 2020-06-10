OTC Markets Group Welcomes Aurcana Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Aurcana Corp. (TSX-V: AUN; OTCQX: AUNFF), a Vancouver based mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Aurcana Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Aurcana Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "AUNFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Kevin Drover, Aurcana's President & CEO said, "We are pleased to be again trading on the OTCQX. This represents a significant step forward for Aurcana as we continue to advance the Revenue-Virginius mine, located in Colorado, towards a production decision."

Burns Figa & Will PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Aurcana Corp.

Aurcana Corp. is a Vancouver-based company that acquired Ouray Silver Mines Inc. in December 2018 which owns the Revenue-Virginius polymetallic mine in Ouray, Colorado. A new mill was built in 2011 and the mine was last operated in 2015 before being placed on care and maintenance. Since 2015 more than $20 million has been invested in technical work on the asset. In June 2018 and updated feasibility study was completed and the mine is fully permitted for immediate production. Aurcana is now focused on securing the required financing to put the Revenue-Virginius mine back into production. Aurcana also owns the Shafter silver project located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. The Shafter project was advanced and substantially built prior to being placed on care and maintenance in December 2013. In September 2018, the Company also revised its Preliminary Economic Assessment for Shafter and the project is fully permitted.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-aurcana-corp-to-otcqx-301073360.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.