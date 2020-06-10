Maple Gold Reports Additional Intercepts from Winter Drilling Campaign, With 1.23 g/t Au over 75 metres, Including 1.61 g/t Au over 31m

Montreal, June 10, 2020 - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report further assay results from its 2020 winter drilling campaign at the Douay Project. The western part of the Porphyry Zone is a high priority area for the Company, given the broad zones of relatively shallow mineralization with demonstrated continuity, higher than deposit average grades, existing indicated resources (RPA 2019) and remaining drilling gaps in the area. The Company's latest drill hole (DO-20-281) cut mineralization over 164 metres starting from 108m downhole (about 97m vertical depth). Highlights for DO-20-281 and this western part of the Porphyry Zone are given below:

➢ DO-20-281 cut multiple gold zones, highlighted by 1.23 g/t Au over 75m from 108m downhole, including 15m of 1.32 g/t Au, followed by 31m of 1.61 g/t Au.

➢ After an intervening lower-grade zone (0.30 g/t Au over 50m), DO-20-281 intersected 0.85 g/t Au over 38m, including 1.71 g/t Au over 5m.

➢ DO-20-281 was collared about 130m NE of two historical drillholes (DO-11-33 and DO-12-97), which were collared about 30m apart and drilled in 2011 and 2012. Maple Gold's new drillhole supports the updip continuity of mineralization from these historical holes, which returned 1.14 g/t Au over 62.0m, including 3.0 g/t Au over 11.5m, and 1.17 g/t over 163.5m, including 8.96 g/t Au over 9.0m respectively, uncapped for DO-12-97 (see Fig. 2 and Table 2)

➢ DO-20-281 also tested and supports downdip continuity of mineralization encountered in hole 70586, a historical hole found within indicated resources (RPA, 2019). That hole cut 0.98 g/t au over 13.6m from 78.3m downhole, followed by 0.87 g/t Au over 93.6m from 107.6m downhole, including 2.04 g/t Au over 14.2m.

➢ The Company's 2020 drilling appears to now link up multiple intercepts (new and historical) within a much broader zone of mineralization extending from top of bedrock to the base of the current conceptual pit in this area.

Maple Gold's VP, Exploration, Fred Speidel, commented: "We are very pleased with our 2020 drill results from the western part of the Porphyry Zone, in particular with the higher-than-deposit-average grades over significant widths, as well as with the hole to hole and section to section continuity; our team is already in the process of defining drillhole locations for the next phase of drilling in this area. Given its characteristics, this area has the potential to positively impact project economics, and given the fact that the northern and eastern limits of this zone are still not fully defined, we intend to further test this area in our next drill campaigns."

New assay results from DO-20-281 build on those recently reported from DO-20-280 and DO-20-283 (see press release May 27, 2020, Fig. 1 and Fig. 2, and Table 1 below), as well as those from historical holes 70586, DO-11-33, and DO-12-97 (see Fig. 2 and Table 2). These holes show some of the longest intercepts anywhere on the property. Note that the mineralized envelope in DO-20-281 extends well below the reported intercept (Fig. 2). Indicated resources (RPA 2019) shown in Fig. 2 and Fig. 3 are still limited due to previously sparse drilling; the maximum projection distance from any given hole for the indicated category is 50-60 metres (RPA, 2019).





Fig. 1: Drill plan on aeromagnetic base showing main 2020 drill holes in western part of Porphyry Zone and gold intercepts. Note two clusters of more continuous gold mineralization, the easternmost of which still has relatively sparse drilling.

To view an enhanced version of Fig 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/57590_43f28be32434dbca_001full.jpg









Fig. 2: NS Section 705900E looking west, 40m corridor either side. See Table 1 and 2 for 2020 and historical assays.

To view an enhanced version of Fig 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/57590_43f28be32434dbca_002full.jpg





Fig. 3: Oblique view (looking down) of block model showing distribution of 2020 and historical drillholes and Indicated Resources (RPA 2019) in the western part of the Porphyry Zone, as well as additional target areas.

To view an enhanced version of Fig 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/57590_43f28be32434dbca_003full.jpg

Click the following link to view the latest drill results in 3D: https://bit.ly/2UtmyfP

Mineralization in the western part of the Porphyry Zone is mostly intrusive-hosted, with sulphide mineralization often associated with quartz-calcite-fluorite veinlets and crackle breccias (Fig. 4). This style of mineralization is distinctive when compared to the contact style of mineralization (mixed syenite and basalt) or the structurally-controlled, basalt-hosted mineralization.





Fig. 4: Selected core from DO-20-281, from interval 152-153m, which graded 4.35 g/t Au. NQ core = 47.6mm diameter NQ core. Note that this core is not necessarily representative of all Douay mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of Fig 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/57590_43f28be32434dbca_004full.jpg

Both historical and winter 2020 drilling results support the Company's perception that the western part of the Porphyry Zone has better-than-average mineralization; key objectives of future drilling in this area will therefore be to better define the limits of mineralization, not only to the north, but also to the east where a number of drilling gaps exist (see Fig 1), and also to upgrade inferred resources to indicated resources in this area.

Table 1: Summary of 2020 Assay Results for Western Part of Porphyry Zone

Hole UTME UTMN Azimuth Plunge Length (m) From To Interval Au g/t DO-20-280 705875 5491138 360 -55 327 69 73 4 0.85 DO-20-280 88 92 4 1.14 DO-20-280 106.5 108 1.5 1.61 DO-20-280 141 145 4 0.96 DO-20-280 239 240 1 2.63 DO-20-281 705938 5490930 359 -58 294 107 271 164 0.86 including 108 183 75 1.23 including 108 113 5 1.79 including 121 136 15 1.32 including 152 183 31 1.61 DO-20-281 183 233 50 0.30 DO-20-28 233 271 38 0.85 including 233 236 3 1.32 including 257 262 5 1.71 including 268 271 3 1.67 DO-20-283 705933 5490921 359 -58 300 107 129 22 0.35 DO-20-283 162 166 4 1.04 DO-20-283 181 183 2 0.64 DO-20-283 189 206 17 1.91 including 189 193 4 1.67 including 195 201 6 2.28 including 202 205 3 3.17 including 203 204 1 5.25 DO-20-283 239 240 1 1.46 DO-20-283 253 254 1 1.27 DO-20-283 293 300 7 1.06 including 298 300 2 1.60

Notes: All lengths are downhole, true widths are 85% or more of downhole lengths as can be seen in Fig. 2. Note that all of the individual sample assays are below 15 g/t Au, the capping level that would be applied for the Porphyry Zone in a resource estimation (RPA, 2019). Therefore equivalent capped intercepts are not applicable here.

Table 2: Summary of select historical results on section 705900 E (see Fig. 2)

Hole UTME UTMN Azimuth Plunge Lenght (m) From To Interval Au g/t 70586-0 705874 5490968 360 -50 219.3 78.3 91.8 13.6 0.98 70586-0 107.6 201.2 93.6 0.87 including 112.9 120.8 7.9 1.21 including 136.3 150.5 14.2 2.04 70597-0 705750 5491056 85 -50 243.4 61.4 76.4 15.0 1.33 or capped 61.4 76.4 15.0 *1.29 including 62.9 67.7 4.7 3.15 or capped 62.9 67.7 4.7 *3.03 70597-0 119.6 212.5 92.9 1.17 including 148.3 157.4 9.1 2.80 DO-11-33 705870.5 5490800 360 -50 379.0 235.0 250.0 15.0 0.77 DO-11-33 261.5 271.8 10.3 1.44 DO-11-33 282.0 344.0 62.0 1.14 including 314.0 325.5 11.5 3.00 DO-11-33 368.5 378.0 9.5 0.60 DO-12-97 705900.1 5490802 360 -58 512.9 255.0 418.5 163.5 1.17 or capped 255.0 418.5 163.5 *1.01 including 304.5 313.5 9.0 8.96 or capped 304.5 313.5 9.0 *6.05 DO-18-230 705899 5490645 359 -54 570.0 174.2 179.0 4.8 1.25 DO-18-230 368.0 369.0 1.0 17.65 DO-18-230 374.0 376.0 2.0 1.94 DO-18-230 388.0 412.0 24.0 0.69 including 389.0 396.0 7.0 1.17 DO-18-30 431 434 3.0 1.10 including 445.4 451.1 5.7 0.75

Notes: All lengths are downhole, true widths are 85% or more of downhole lengths as can be seen in Fig. 2. For intercepts including assays over 15 g/t Au, capped equivalent also given, identified with an asterisk (*).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this press release was reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Fred Speidel, M. Sc., P. Geo., Vice-President Exploration, of Maple Gold. Mr. Speidel is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Speidel has verified the data related to the exploration information disclosed in this news release through his direct participation in the work.

Quality Assurance (QA) and Quality Control (QC)

Maple Gold implements strict Quality Assurance ("QA") and Quality Control ("QC") protocols at Douay covering the planning and placing of drill holes in the field; drilling and retrieving the NQ-sized drill core; drillhole surveying; core transport to the Douay Camp; core logging by qualified personnel; sampling and bagging of core for analysis; transport of core from site to the Val d'Or, QC, ALS laboratory; sample preparation for assaying; and analysis, recording and final statistical vetting of results. For a complete description of protocols, please visit the Company's QA/QC page on the website at: http://maplegoldmines.com/index.php/en/projects/qa-qc-qp-statement

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold is an advanced gold exploration and development company focused on defining a district-scale gold project in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. The Company's ~355 km² Douay Gold Project is located along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone (55 km of strike) within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Quebec, Canada. The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure and has an established gold resource that remains open in multiple directions. For more information please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

ON BEHALF OF Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

"Matthew Hornor"

B. Matthew Hornor, President & CEO

For Further Information Please Contact:



Mr. Joness Lang

Executive Vice-President

Cell: 778.686.6836

Email: jlang@maplegoldmines.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation in Canada, including statements about the prospective mineral potential of the Porphyry Zone, the potential for significant mineralization from other drilling in the referenced drill program and the completion of the drill program. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding timing and completion of the private placement. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "will", "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain estimates, expectations, analysis and opinions that management believed reasonable at the time they were made or in certain cases, on third party expert opinions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, and uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual events, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future events, results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.'s filings with Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com or the Company's website at www.maplegoldmines.com. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57590