Emerging Markets Report: A Golden Moment

ORLANDO, June 10, 2020 - In the best of times gold remains a popular haven for investors, an investment that has survived through millenniums. If there is an opposite of upstart bitcoin it is the venerable metal gold.

But it is in the most uncertain of times that gold has proven to be the most popular. Now in a year where the market has crashed, a recession has been confirmed, a global pandemic has throttled travel and commerce, and social unrest is creating chaos in the streets and on the Street, gold is perhaps more popular than ever. As of this writing, an ounce of gold is up over 26% from just a year ago.

There are myriad ways to invest in gold with coins, bars and derivatives. And there is a strong and diverse category of public companies in the gold industry. Today we’ll introduce Tombstone Exploration Corp. (OTCQB: TMBXF), a fully reporting U.S.-based gold, silver and copper exploration & mining company based in Phoenix, Arizona.

The company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high-quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in the Southwest United States. They hope to achieve this goal through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available.

Enter recent news to that effect. Previously, Tombstone broke the news that Phase One construction of its Bonanza Heap Leach Project would start on or about May 25, 2020, with full project completion expected by mid-September.

“We are now moving into the construction phase of the leach pad with an estimated completion of the construction within 12 to 16 weeks,” stated Tombstone CEO and President Alan Brown. “Once leaching has started, bi-weekly delivery of the carbon to our designated gold processing facility is expected. Based on past metallurgical testing, production is budgeted at 23,000 ounces of gold with potential for more.”

Twenty-three thousand ounces of gold and spot price is right around $1,700/oz?

Next paragraph down in the presser is even more head-turning:

“Phase Two, currently under consideration, includes a much bigger package where we have potentially identified 150,000 – 300,000 oz of Au (gold) in defined underground targets in and around the old Harquahala mine with significant upside potential.”

If the numbers are anywhere near that, Tombstone might have just gone from a time of turbulence to a golden moment all its own.

About Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Tombstone Exploration Corp. (OTCQB: TMBXF) is a gold, silver and copper exploration & mining company based in Phoenix, Arizona.

