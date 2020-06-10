Satori Corporate Update - Technical Advisors and Partnership Inquiries

Toronto, June 10, 2020 - Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") announces that it continues to work with a variety of technical advisors, each offering specific technical services conducive to the advancement of the (past producing) Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project located in Flin Flon, Manitoba.

Additionally, however, Satori continues to welcome discussions from third parties who may consider a partnership arrangement as it relates to the development of the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project.

The Company further announces the granting of 1,000,000 stock options to officers and directors, exercisable at a price of $0.075 per share for a period of five years.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC.

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the past producing Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, located in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, Manitoba.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Pete Shippen

Chair, Satori Resources Inc.

pjs@extramedium.ca

416-930-7711

Jennifer Boyle, B.A., LL.B

President and Chief Executive Officer

Satori Resources Inc.

(416) 904-2714

jennifer@capexgroupinc.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of Satori contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Satori's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

