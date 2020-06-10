Silver Viper Minerals Corp. Announced Trading in the U.S. on the OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, June 10, 2020 - Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "Silver Viper") (TSXV: VIPR) is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States ("U.S.") under the symbol "VIPRF", at the open of market trading today, June 10, 2020. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VIPR".

The OTCQB® is for earlier-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies are required to meet certain conditions including, filing of audited financial statements, current disclosure requirements, a minimum bid price, and submitting to an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide greater transparency and disclosure, along with enhanced technology features and regulation to improve the information accessibility and trading capability for investors.

Silver Viper's President and CEO Steve Cope states, "We are extremely happy with this new achievement in the Company's development as we look forward to expanding our reach into the U.S. Capital Markets. The OTCQB platform will enable Silver Viper to access a larger investor base and subsequently lead the Company to increased liquidity and shareholders."

About the Company

Silver Viper Minerals Corp., is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora. The Company currently operates the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project. Silver Viper has 100% ownership of the La Virginia concessions acquired from the most recent operator, Pan American Silver Corp. and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rubi-Esperanza group of claims internal to those concessions. Silver Viper is under management provided by Belcarra Group Management Ltd., which is comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

On behalf of the board of directors,

Steve Cope

President and CEO

Forward Looking Information

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

