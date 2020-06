(LIVE Webinar) Kodiak Copper Corp. will Present LIVE Today at TakeStock Mini-Conference

June 10 2020 - Calgary, AB - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV:KDK) will be presenting LIVE today at 2:15 MDT as part of TakeStock LIVE's weekly Mini Webinar Series.

Each Weekly Wednesday Webinar starts 15 minutes after market close and features three corporate managers explaining their near-term goals and objectives in 6 minute presentations, followed by a moderated panel discussion and audience questions. This is part of TakeStock *Mining Month* in association with Calgary MEG & CIM.

Kodiak's Claudia Tornquist, M.Eng, MBA, President and CEO will be presenting and you are invited to attend and ask questions online.

