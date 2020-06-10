C-Suite At The Open: Gareth Thomas, CEO & President from Westhaven Ventures Inc. tells his Company story. Filmed May 2020

TORONTO, June 10, 2020 -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFr5qcBcHG8

About Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSXV: WHN)

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada's newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, in close proximity to power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low cost exploration. Westhaven is committed to the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility with a focus on generating positive outcomes and returns to all stakeholders. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN.

For further information, please call 604-336-6921 or visit Westhaven's website at www.westhavenventures.com.

