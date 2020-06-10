Sitka Gold Mobilizes Crew and Equipment for Drill Program at its Alpha Gold Property in Nevada

VANCOUVER, June 10, 2020 - Sitka Gold Corp. ("Sitka" or the "Company") (CSE:SIG) (CNSX:SIG.CN) (FSE:1RF) (OTC:SITKF) is pleased to announce that it has begun mobilizing crew and equipment in preparation for the upcoming drill program at its Alpha Gold Property ("Alpha Gold" or the "Property") located in Nevada's prolific Carlin District where the projection of the Cortez Gold trend intersects with the Garden Valley Anticline (See Figure 1). Permits for a 12-hole drill program have been secured to test a Carlin-type gold deposit target where the prime Late Devonian carbonate host horizon is believed to be preserved at a minable depth at the contact between the Webb formation and the Devil's Gate formation (see Figure 2). The Webb-Devil's Gate contact zone hosts McEwen Mining's Gold Bar deposit, located nearby on a parallel anticlinal trend, and is considered the most favourable host for gold mineralization in the Roberts Mountains. McEwen Mining recently began commercial production at the Gold Bar deposit.

The target area at Alpha Gold has never been drilled and Sitka has secured DrillRite LLC, an experienced and highly regarded exploration drill contractor based in Elko, Nevada, to carry out its drilling program at the Property.

Cor Coe, chief executive officer of Sitka, commented, "We are very pleased to announce the mobilization of crew and equipment to the Alpha Gold Property. Alpha Gold presents an exciting target in the heart of Nevada's Carlin District. The Property is ideally positioned at the intersection of the Garden Valley Anticline and the projection of the Cortez Gold Trend which hosts over 50 million ounces of gold including the Pipeline, Cortez Hills and Goldrush mega gold deposits(1). We are eager to get the drill turning and the results compiled from this maiden drill program at Alpha Gold."

(1) Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization hosted on the Company's property



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Alpha Gold Location



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Alpha Gold Target Cross-Section

About Alpha Gold

Sitka Gold has acquired a 100% interest in the Alpha Gold Property, located along the southeast projection of the prolific Cortez Gold Trend in Eureka County, approximately 135 kilometres southwest of Elko, Nevada. The Property is comprised of a claim block of 50 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1000 acres (405 hectares) and is accessible via a dirt road, approximately 2km west of Nevada State Highway 278.

The Property was staked after the location was recognized as the intersection of the regional-scale Pine Valley anticline with northeasterly fold trends exposed in the Roberts Mountains. Of primary importance at the Alpha Gold location is that the rocks have been down-dropped significantly by late extensional faulting. Prior to extension, and during the critical 36-42 Ma Carlin-type mineralization event, the fold crest at Alpha Gold would have been a regional highpoint among nearby mountain ranges. Well exposed 'lower plate windows' near Alpha Gold have been extensively explored for Carlin-type gold deposits with a number of deposits found along the limbs.

Sitka also announces that it has granted 500,000 incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company. The options are exercisable at $0.17 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant and are subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada and managed by a team of experienced mining industry professionals. The Company is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka currently has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the RC Gold property in the Yukon and the Burro Creek Gold property in Arizona. Sitka owns a 100% interest in its Alpha Gold property in Nevada, its Mahtin Gold property in the Yukon and its Coppermine River project in Nunavut. Directors and Management own approximately 20% of the outstanding shares of Sitka Gold Corp., a solid indication of their alignment with shareholders' interests.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cor Coe, P.Geo., Director and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

