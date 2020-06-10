First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting and Appointment of New Director

VANCOUVER, June 10, 2020 - First Majestic Silver Corp. (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results for its annual general meeting held on June 9, 2020.



A total of 95,998,465 shares were represented at the meeting, being 45.81% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders approved all matters brought before the meeting as follows:

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Director Nominee Votes For % For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld Keith Neumeyer 51,080,486 98.87 582,737 1.13 Douglas Penrose 50,869,941 98.46 793,282 1.54 Nicole Adshead-Bell 51,051,008 98.81 612,215 1.19 Marjorie Co 51,002,143 98.72 661,080 1.28 Robert McCallum

Ana Lopez

50,797,505

50,988,198

98.32

98.69 865,718

675,025 1.68

1.31

SAY ON PAY ADVISORY VOTE

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 44,946,967 87.00 6,716,039 13.00

In addition, the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors for the Company and setting the total number of directors to six, as outlined in the Circular, were also approved by a majority vote of shareholders present in person or represented by proxy.

APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTOR

The Board of Directors have appointed Ms. Ana Lopez as a Director of the Company effective June 9, 2020.

Ms. Lopez brings over 20 years of experience in human resources, having led broad portfolios in the transportation and education sectors. Ms. Lopez is currently the Vice-President Human Resources and People Development at the British Columbia Institute of Technology. Previously she held the position of Vice-President Human Resources at TransLink, a British Colombia regional transportation authority employing over 6,900 people. Ms. Lopez was called to the British Columbia Bar in 1994 and is a member of the Law Society of British Columbia. She is a Certified Executive Coach, with a Graduate Certificate in Executive Coaching from Royal Roads University. She graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Ottawa and a Bachelor of Arts Honours from Carleton University.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Ana to the First Majestic team,” said Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO. “Ana’s wealth of business and senior management experience will make her an asset to the Company as it continues to grow. Furthermore, I am pleased to highlight that our board of directors is now gender-neutral positioning First Majestic as an industry leader in corporate governance.”

RENEWS ATM OFFERING EQUITY PROGRAM

The Company announces it has entered into an equity distribution agreement dated June 9, 2020 (the “Sales Agreement”) with BMO Capital Markets and TD Securities (the “Agents”) pursuant to which the Company may, at its discretion and from time-to-time until December 5, 2020 under the term of the Sales Agreement, sell, through the Agents, such number of common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) as would result in aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to US$100.0 million (the “Offering”). Sales of Common Shares will be made through “at-the-market distributions” as defined in the Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 44-102-Shelf Distributions, including sales made directly on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”), or any other recognized marketplace upon which the Common Shares are listed or quoted or where the Common Shares are traded in the United States. The sales, if any, of Common Shares made under the Sales Agreement will be made by means of ordinary brokers’ transactions on the NYSE at market prices, or as otherwise agreed upon by the Company and the Agents. No offers or sales of Common Shares will be made in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) or other trading markets in Canada.

The Offering will be made by way of a prospectus supplement dated June 9, 2020 to the base prospectus included in the Company’s existing US registration statement on Form F-10 (the “Registration Statement”) and Canadian short form base shelf prospectus (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) dated November 5, 2018. The prospectus supplement relating to the Offering has been filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Qu?bec) and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The US prospectus supplement (together with the related base prospectus) will be available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) and the Canadian prospectus supplement (together with the related Base Shelf Prospectus) will be available on the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com. Alternatively, the Agents will provide copies of the US prospectus and US prospectus supplement upon request by contacting BMO Capital Markets (c/o BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, New York, NY 10036, or by telephone at (800) 414-3627, or by email: bmoprospectus@bmo.com).

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the Offering, if any, together with the Company’s current cash resources, to develop and/or improve the Company's existing mines and to add to the Company's working capital.

Concurrent with entering into the Sales Agreement the Company terminated the previous equity distribution agreement entered into with BMO Capital Markets on August 7, 2019. The previous agreement permitted the sale of up to US$50 million of Common Shares pursuant to at the market distributions over United States markets, of which the Company had sold a total of US$48.4M prior to termination of the agreement.

