Bitterroot Resources Appoints Rick Streiff, CPG, to Its Technical Advisory Board

WEST VANCOUVER, June 10, 2020 - Mr. Rick Streiff, CPG, has joined Bitterroot Resources Ltd.'s (TSXV:BTT) Technical Advisory Board. Mr. Streiff is a western US-based geologist with over 35 years of experience exploring low- and intermediate-sulfidation epithermal precious metals systems. Mr. Streiff led the OceanaGold Corporation team that discovered the blind WKP low-sulfidation gold deposit in Waihi, New Zealand. Prior to working for OceanaGold, Mr. Streiff spent 18 years with Newmont Corporation and its predecessor companies. His previous roles with Newmont included managing geological activities at all of its Nevada underground mines, managing surface geology programs in the Carlin Trend, plus near-mine and regional exploration at Waihi, New Zealand. In Nevada he previously held senior geologic roles at the Twin Creeks, Midas and Post/Betze mines. Earlier in his career, he worked in geologic roles for Echo Bay Minerals Co. at the Kettle River, McCoy/Cove and Round Mountain mines.

Mr. Streiff is currently consulting for several companies, specializing in low-sulfidation epithermal systems. He will provide consulting services and advise Bitterroot Resources' management on future property acquisitions and execution of exploration programs on epithermal precious metals systems in Nevada.

Michael Carr, CEO of Bitterroot Resources Ltd. commented, "I am very pleased to have the opportunity to work with Rick and am looking forward to expanding the Company's presence in Nevada."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Michael S. Carr

CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "it is expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. This document contains statements about expected or anticipated future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, regulatory processes and actions, technical issues, new legislation, competitive conditions, the uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, the occurrence of unexpected events and the company's ability to execute and implement its future plans. Actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. For such forward-looking statements, we claim the safe harbour for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Legislation Reform Act of 1995.

SOURCE: Bitterroot Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593431/Bitterroot-Resources-Appoints-Rick-Streiff-CPG-to-Its-Technical-Advisory-Board