The Mosaic Company Announces 2025 Global Sustainability Targets

TAMPA, June 10, 2020 - Today, The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced broad-reaching, global sustainability targets to support its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. Acting Responsibly is a strategic priority at Mosaic, and these 2025 targets are an important next step in the company's sustainability journey.

Within the focus areas of People, Environment, Society and Company, Mosaic's ESG targets reaffirm the company's commitment to priorities, such as greenhouse gas emissions; freshwater use; workplace safety and inclusivity; and food security. The company has been recognized as a leader in its industry within the sustainability performance and reporting space for a decade.

"It takes our team of more than 12,000 employees-across all roles and geographies-to drive performance in the areas that matter most to Mosaic and its diverse stakeholders," said President and CEO Joc O'Rourke. "ESG performance is one of the ways we will manage risks, leverage future opportunities and measure our progress toward our targets. Employees will continue to play a critical role in this journey as we pursue our mission-to help the world grow the food it needs."

Access the targets and more: www.mosaicco.com/our_responsibility.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

