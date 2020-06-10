Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Mawson Drills 5.0 metres at 5.9 g/t gold Within Thickest Intercept to Date at Palokas, Finland

10.06.2020  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, June 10, 2020 - Mawson Resources Ltd. ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce results from the final 9 holes from the recent 37 hole, 14.1 kilometre winter drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Rajapalot project in Finland.

Highlights:

  • In the thickest mineralized intersection drilled on the Rajapalot project to date, PAL0227, located in an interpreted fold hinge intersected (uncut) 44.6 metres @ 1.4 g/t gold, 452 ppm cobalt, 1.6 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") from 294.2 metres which includes 5.0 metres @ 5.9 g/t Au, 679 ppm Co, 6.3 g/t AuEq from 294.2 metres (Tables 1-4, Figures 1-3).
  • PAL0227 is located between 40 to 70 metres west of previously reported drill hole PAL0222 which intersected 7.2 metres @ 21.7 g/t gold from 267.9 metres. Intersections within PAL0227 include:
    • PAL0227: 5.0 metres @ 5.9 g/t Au, 679 ppm Co, 6.3 g/t AuEq from 294.2 metres;
    • PAL0227: 7.8 metres @ 1.3 g/t Au, 516 ppm Co, 1.6 g/t AuEq from 308.0 metres;
    • PAL0227: 9.2 metres @ 0.7 g/t Au, 840 ppm Co, 1.2 g/t AuEq from 321.8 metres, and;
    • PAL0227: 4.7 metres @ 2.6 g/t Au, 56 ppm Co, 2.7 g/t AuEq from 334.0 metres
  • PAL0223 intersected 16.2 m @ 1.5 g/t gold, 407 ppm cobalt, 1.8 g/t AuEq or including 1.0 metre @ 12.8 g/t gold, 286 ppm Co, 13.0 g/t AuEq and was drilled 30 metres west of previously reported drill hole PAL0213 which intersected 17.7 metres @ 3.8 g/t gold, 880 ppm cobalt, 4.3 g/t AuEq" from 293.0 metres and 6.0 metres @ 9.2 g/t Au, 1,364 ppm Co, 10.0 g/t AuEq from 317.0 metres.
  • PAL0230 at the Raja prospect intersected 4.0 metres @ 2.5 g/t gold from 551.0 metres including 1 metre @ 6.9 g/t gold, 204 ppm cobalt, 7.0 g/t AuEq;
    • PAL0230 is 300 metre step-out from the 2018 resource and is 550 metres vertically and 900 metres down plunge from surface, making it the deepest mineralized intersection on the project and demonstrating the Raja system remakes and continues at depth;
  • An updated resource estimate is planned for Q3 2020;
    • As the 2020 winter program winds up, we note 19 of the top 40 high-grade drill intersections by grade-width AuEq, including 9 holes from the 37 drilled this year were drilled after the last resource update (2 g/t AuEq lower cut-off), indicating the significant depth potential of the Rajapalot project (Figure 1).
    • Since the December 2018 maiden resource, 80 holes have been drilled at Rajapalot, which include 19 of the top 40 high-grade drill intersections by grade-width AuEq (2 g/t AuEq lower cut);
    • The 2018 resource comprised 119 holes, of which 21 intersections are contained in the current top 40 drill hole intersections. These 21 intersections averaged 72 metres down-hole depth with an average 76 AuEq grade * metres;
    • A total of 9 intersections from the 37 holes drilled this year fall in the current top 40 drill hole intersections average a down-hole depth of 282 metres with an average of 80 AuEq grade * metres, indicating the continuity and increasing grade with depth of mineralization at the Rajapalot project (Figure 1).

Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states, "The last batch of drill results from our 14.1 kilometre winter program continues to deliver with the thickest as well as the deepest intersections found to date on the project. Geological modelling based on core logging and assaying remains on schedule to deliver an updated resource at Rajapalot at the start of Q3 2020. We are also pleased that exploration programs will recommence shortly in Finland and Australia, with further information to be soon released."

Gold and cobalt assay results from the final nine drill holes from 2020 winter drill program which consisted of 37 drill holes for 14,132 metres (including one wedged drill hole and deepening an existing hole). Specifically, holes released here are from South Palokas prospect (PAL0209, 0219, 0223, 0224, 0229 and 0235), Palokas prospect (PAL0227, 0232) and the Raja prospect (PAL0230). A plan view of the completed drill holes and the locations of drill holes reported here are shown in Figures 1-3 with corresponding collar and assay data in Tables 1-3. Intersections in the plan view (Figure 2) and oblique section in Figure 3 are coloured by AuEq grade to show the higher-grade zones at Palokas and South Palokas. Further results reported here from the South Palokas prospect include PAL0224 which intersected 2.0 metres @ 1.7 g/t gold from 432.0 metres and PAL0229 intersected 0.8 metres @ 1.5 g/t gold, from 537.3 metres.

Assuming a predominant stratabound control, the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Gold-only intersections are reported with a lower-cut of 0.5 g/t gold over a 1 metre width. No upper cut-off was applied. Where cobalt data becomes available, a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq is used, based on modifying the open pit WhittleTM optimized open pit lower cut-off grade of 0.37 g/t AuEq developed for the 2018 resource recalculated to a dollar value per tonne against current averaged gold and cobalt prices (and therefore the 2018 resource cutoff 0.37 g/t AuEq is the same value per tonne as 0.30 g/t AuEq today). Where gold is below detection limit, half the cutoff grade is used in calculating the average grade for an interval and in determining the gold equivalent value.

Technical and Environmental Background

Up to five diamond drill rigs from the Arctic Drilling Company OY ("ADC") and Kati OY ("Kati") all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems are used in the drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries are excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals averaging 1 metre for mineralized samples and 2 metres for barren samples are cut in half at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) core facilities in Rovaniemi, Finland. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported by commercial transport from site to the CRS Minlab Oy facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (including cobalt) are pulped at CRS Minlab, then transported by air to the MSA labs in Vancouver, Canada and analyzed using four acid digest ICP-MS methods. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks the within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

Three-month average gold and cobalt prices have been used to calculate AuEq values according to the following:

  • Average gold price $1,580 per oz
  • Average cobalt price $14.50 per pound
  • Resulting in gold equivalent formula of AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Co ppm/1,589).

The host rocks to the gold and cobalt mineralization comprise sulphides (pyrrhotite>>pyrite) with biotite-muscovite-chlorite schists at South Palokas and Mg-Fe amphibole-biotite-chlorite rocks at Palokas. Veining and fracture fill minerals include pyrrhotite, magnetite and magnetite-pyrrhotite (+/- quartz, tourmaline). Retrograde chlorite after biotite, generations of secondary muscovite ("sericite") and vein-controlled chlorite+/- tourmaline and magnetite are also present. Preliminary hand-held XRF analysis confirms the presence of associated scheelite and molybdenite, the former visible under UV light as tiny veinlets and disseminations. The minerals associated with the gold are clearly post-metamorphic, reduced, and most likely driven by hydrothermal fluids from nearby granitoid intrusions. Chlorite and fine muscovite are regarded as the lowest temperature silicate minerals with gold, structurally controlled in apparent spatial association with quartz and/or K-feldspar veins. Altered rocks enclosing the mineralized package contain locally abundant talc and tourmaline.

All maps have been created within the KKJ3/Finland Uniform Coordinate System (EPSG:2393).

The qualified person for Mawson's Finnish projects, Dr. Nick Cook, President for Mawson and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining Metallurgy has reviewed and verified the contents of this release.

NI 43-101 Technical Report:

On December 19, 2018, Mawson filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report (the "NI 43-101 Technical Report") on the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Raja and Palokas Prospects, at the 100% owned Rajapalot Project in Finland, (the "NI 43-101 Technical Report"), in support of the Company's news release dated December 17, 2018. The NI 43-101 Technical Report was authorized by Mr. Rod Webster of AMC Consultants Pty Ltd ("AMC") of Melbourne, Australia, and Dr. Kurt Simon Forrester of Arn Perspective of Surrey, England. Each of Mr. Webster and Dr. Forrester are independent "qualified persons" as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The NI 43-101 Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.mawsonresources.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. For the 2018 resource, the gold equivalent ("AuEq") value was calculated using averaged prices of the time, resulting in the following formula: AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Co ppm/608) with assumed prices of Co $30/lb; and Au $1,250/oz. AuEq varies with Au and Co prices.

About Mawson Resources Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, PINKSHEETS:MWSNF)

Mawson Resources Ltd. is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold project in Finland.

On behalf of the Board,

"Michael Hudson"
Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO

Further Information
www.mawsonresources.com
1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary, +1 (604) 685 9316,
info@mawsonresources.com


Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Figure 1: Plan of Rajapalot showing historic drilling and high-grade intersections using a lower cut-off grade of 2 g/t gold. The plan view of the 2018 NI43-101 resource is also indicated using a 0.37 g/t AuEq lower cut. Note the modelled ground TEM plates that not associated with the 2018 NI43-101 resource are virtually untested by drilling, and form potential new target areas. Intersections reported here are shown with bold text (see Figure 2 for more detail of drilling at Palokas and South Palokas prospects).

Figure 2: Plan view of coloured dots representing high-grade intersections using a 2.0 g/t AuEq cutoff for Palokas and South Palokas prospects. Only drill intersections reported in the recent 2020 drill campaign are included here (surface projection of these resources shown here are 0.37 g/t AuEq lower-cut). Drill holes in bold text represent those reported in this release.

Figure 3: Long section showing outline of 2018 resource (>2 g/t AuEq lower-cut) and significant grade-width intersections (coloured dots) showing new results from holes released here are from South Palokas (PAL0223) and Palokas (PAL0227) prospects extending mineralization beyond the current resource areas (red dashed outlines). The view is looking onto mineralized surface at Palokas and South Palokas (this view is looking at 60 degrees towards 120). The pale shaded area represents the current estimated limits to mineralized rocks, although testing between Palokas and South Palokas is restricted to just four shallow drill holes and there is no testing of the southwestern margin of South Palokas.

Table 1: Collar Information from 2019-20 Winter drilling at the Rajapalot Project (Finnish Grid, Projection KKJ3; the "A" postscript refers to a daughter hole off the primary hole and the depth range of the drill hole is indicated)

HoleID

East

North

Azimuth

Dip

RL

Depth
(m)

Prospect

Comment

PAL0201D, extended

3408545.6

7372603.2

56.0

-67.2

179.3

392.2 to 524.6

Raja

Au & Co
reported 20 Apr, 2020

PAL0202

3408978.0

7374402.6

229

-45

175.9

769.6

Palokas

No significant assays
28 Feb, 2020

PAL0202A

3408978.0

7374402.6

229

-45

175.9

451.0 to 826.7

Palokas

Au reported 5 Feb, 2020,
Co 28 Feb, 2020

PAL0203

3408272.5

7373630.5

058

-63

173.6

415.5

South Palokas

Au reported 5 Feb, 2020,
Co 28 Feb, 2020

PAL0204

3408522.0

7373604.3

235

-85

173.4

149.2

South Palokas

Au reported 20 Jan, 2020;
Co Feb 28, 2020

PAL0205

3408586.2

7373802.7

058

-49

173.5

191.5

Palokas

Au reported 20 Jan, 2020;
Co Feb 28, 2020

PAL0206

3408463.5

7373917.2

063

-57

173.7

326.2

Palokas

Au reported 5 Feb, 2020,
Co 28 Feb, 2020

PAL0207

3408609.8

7373894.5

057

-76

173.7

200.2

Palokas

Au reported 5 Feb, 2020,
Co 28 Feb, 2020

PAL0208

3408540.7

7372692.8

052

-75

179.1

555.4

Raja

No significant assays
20 Apr, 2020

PAL0209

3408471.1

7373638.3

058

-82

173.5

200.8

South Palokas

No significant assays,
reported here

PAL0210

3408609.8

7373894.5

054

-86

173.7

198.0

Palokas

Au & Co
reported 28 Feb 2020

PAL0211

3408463.5

7373917.2

063

-50

173.7

232.2

Palokas

Au & Co
reported 09 Mar 2020

PAL0212

3408255.2

7373708.2

059

-75.5

172.5

492.6

South Palokas

No significant assays
20 Apr, 2020

PAL0213

3408272.5

7373630.5

060

-73.5

173.6

509.3

South Palokas

Au & Co
reported 28 Feb 2020

PAL0214

3408609.8

7373894.5

057

-52

173.7

154.3

Palokas

Au & Co
reported 09 Mar 2020

PAL0215

3408676.1

7374105.0

237

-77.5

173.8

395.5

Palokas

Au & Co
reported 27 May 2020

PAL0216

3408463.5

7373917.2

062

-65

173.7

344.6

Palokas

Au & Co
reported 27 May 2020

PAL0217

3408540.7

7372692.8

052

-79.5

179.1

519.2

Raja

No significant assays.
20 Apr, 2020

PAL0218

3408310.5

7373979.7

075

-58

173.8

469.4

Palokas

Au & Co
reported 20 Apr, 2020

PAL0219

3408272.5

7373630.5

059

-57.9

173.6

419.7

South Palokas

No significant assays,
reported here

PAL0220

3408255.2

7373708.2

062

-80

172.5

501.1

South Palokas

Au & Co
reported 20 Apr, 2020

PAL0221

3408463.5

7373917.2

096

-53.5

173.7

280.4

Palokas

Au reported 09 Mar 2020,
Co 27 May 2020

PAL0222

3408463.5

7373917.2

066

-71.5

173.7

355.1

Palokas

Au reported 09 Mar 2020,
Co 27 May 2020

PAL0223

3408272.5

7373630.5

061

-79

173.6

404.1

South Palokas

Results reported here

PAL0224

3408168.5

7373753.6

063

-78.5

171.4

560.6

South Palokas

Results reported here

PAL0225

3408255.2

7373708.2

070

-85

172.5

490.9

South Palokas

Au & Co
reported 20 Apr, 2020

PAL0226

3408540.7

7372692.8

053

-83.5

179.1

487.8

Raja

Au & Co
reported 20 Apr, 2020

PAL0227

3408463.5

7373917.2

069

-77.5

173.7

359.4

Palokas

Results reported here

PAL0228

3408463.5

7373917.2

110

-67

173.7

311.4

Palokas

Au & Co
reported 20 Apr, 2020

PAL0229

3408168.5

7373753.6

056

-81.2

171.4

635.5

South Palokas

Results reported here

PAL0230

3408486.6

7372775.8

047

-82

177.0

631.4

Raja

Results reported here

PAL0231

3408463.5

7373917.2

073

-82.7

173.7

395.6

Palokas

Au & Co
reported 27 May 2020

PAL0232

3408270.3

7373875.9

057

-60

173.8

524.0

Palokas

No significant assays,
reported here

PAL0233

3408585.8

7373802.5

058

-70

173.5

167.5

Palokas

No significant assays,
reported 27 May 2020

PAL0234

3408270.3

7373875.9

054

-56

173.8

178.7

Palokas

Hole aborted

PAL0235

3408207.9

7373667.6

047

-81

173.0

176.9

South Palokas

No significant assays,
reported here

PAL0236

3408270.3

7373875.9

049

-56

173.8

530.0

Palokas

Au & Co
reported 27 May 2020


Table 2: Intersections from the 2019-20 Winter Drill Program. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3g/t AuEq (using updated gold and cobalt prices of $1,580 per ounce and 14.50 per pound respectively) over 1 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied.

Prospect

HoleID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Width
(m)

Au g/t

Co ppm

AuEq
g/t

Raja

PAL0201D1

450.75

451.85

1.10

3.82

2041

5.1

Raja

PAL0201D

451.85

453.00

1.15

0.23

23

0.2

Palokas

PAL0202A

771.4

781.5

10.1

0.6

317

0.8

South Palokas

PAL0203

303.0

315.0

12.0

5.4

2221

6.8

including

303.0

311.0

8.0

7.9

2672

9.6

South Palokas

PAL0204

88.2

89.1

0.9

1.7

881

2.3

South Palokas

PAL0204

93.7

104.0

10.3

5.7

961

6.3

including

97.0

103.0

6.0

8.4

901

8.9

Palokas

PAL0205

95.0

107.9

12.9

1.8

590

2.2

including

101.0

104.0

3.0

6.4

606

6.8

Palokas

PAL0205

114.0

118.0

4.0

<0.05

820

0.5

Palokas

PAL0206

249.8

255.2

5.4

0.1

1189

0.8

Palokas

PAL0206

262.2

264.2

2.0

14.1

370

14.4

Palokas

PAL0206

296.4

299.2

2.8

0.8

880

1.3

Palokas

PAL0206

305.3

308.3

3.0

<0.05

2324

1.5

Palokas

PAL0207

117.3

119.3

2.0

<0.05

678

0.4

Palokas

PAL0207

121.6

125.6

4.0

0.3

383

0.6

Palokas

PAL0207

145.2

148.6

3.4

0.7

552

1.1

Palokas

PAL0207

150.8

158.4

7.6

1.6

506

2.0

Palokas

PAL0207

164.0

166.0

2.0

<0.05

578

0.4

Palokas

PAL0207

170.8

172.0

1.2

<0.05

1398

0.9

Palokas

PAL0210

128.3

151.7

23.4

1.0

565

1.4

Palokas

PAL0210

153.6

158.1

4.5

3.9

302

4.1

Palokas

PAL0211

246.4

254.3

7.9

0.1

1482

1.0

Palokas

PAL0211

293.9

296.8

2.9

0.9

159

1.0

South Palokas

PAL0213

250.2

252.0

1.8

2.8

150

2.9

South Palokas

PAL0213

256.0

257.0

1.0

2.2

222

2.3

South Palokas

PAL0213

261.0

263.0

2.0

0.8

257

1.0

South Palokas

PAL0213

293.0

310.7

17.7

3.8

880

4.3

including

294.0

304.0

10.0

6.5

1012

7.2

South Palokas

PAL0213

317.0

323.0

6.0

9.2

1364

10.0

Palokas

PAL0214

119.9

124.7

4.8

2.4

894

2.9

including

122.0

123.7

1.7

6.4

761

6.8

Palokas

PAL0215

294.9

298.6

3.7

0.7

194

0.9

Palokas

PAL0216

259.0

266.0

7.0

3.5

731

3.9

including

262.0

266.0

4.0

6.0

456

6.3

Palokas

PAL0216

273.9

274.9

1.0

3.2

99

3.2

Palokas

PAL0216

319.0

321.0

2.0

7.4

3

7.4

Palokas

PAL0218

403.0

410.0

7.0

0.2

504

0.5

Palokas

PAL0218

432.4

433.4

1.0

4.0

378

4.2

Palokas

PAL0218

448.3

450.3

2.0

0.0

908

0.6

South Palokas

PAL0220

366.0

367.0

1.0

0.4

76

0.4

South Palokas

PAL0220

370.0

371.0

1.0

0.3

189

0.5

South Palokas

PAL0220

376.0

376.7

0.7

3.9

189

4.0

Palokas

PAL0221

213.0

216.0

3.0

1.0

304

1.2

Palokas

PAL0221

234.3

236.9

2.6

6.2

304

6.4

Palokas

PAL0222

262.8

264.8

2.0

0.0

798

0.5

Palokas

PAL0222

266.9

279.1

12.2

13.2

1326

14.0

including

266.9

275.1

8.2

19.1

1572

20.1

South Palokas

PAL0223

291.0

307.2

16.2

1.5

407

1.8

including

292.0

294.0

2.0

2.3

580

2.7

including

296.0

297.0

1.0

12.8

286

13.0

South Palokas

PAL0224

432.0

434.0

2.0

1.7

50

1.7

South Palokas

PAL0225

344.0

359.0

15.0

0.9

246

1.1

South Palokas

PAL0225

415.8

420.8

5.0

1.3

363

1.5

Raja

PAL0226

450.6

455.6

5.0

0.4

694

0.8

Palokas

PAL0227

294.2

299.2

5.0

5.9

679

6.3

including

296.2

299.2

3.0

9.3

604

9.7

Palokas

PAL0227

301.1

305.0

3.8

0.5

756

1.0

Palokas

PAL0227

308.0

315.7

7.8

1.3

516

1.6

Palokas

PAL0227

321.8

331.0

9.2

0.7

840

1.2

Palokas

PAL0227

334.0

338.7

4.7

2.6

56

2.7

Palokas

PAL0228

241.8

261.3

19.5

7.1

1006

7.8

including

251.4

258.4

7.0

17.0

2168

18.4

South Palokas

PAL0229

537.3

538.1

0.8

1.5

78

1.5

Raja

PAL0230

551.0

555.0

4.0

2.5

142

2.6

Palokas

PAL0231

342.0

344.3

2.3

3.1

272

3.1

Palokas

PAL0236

449.7

454.6

4.9

18.0

1317

18.8


Table 3: Individual assay data from drill holes reported in this press release.

HoleID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Width
(m)

Au g/t

Co ppm

AuEq

PAL0223

291.0

292.0

1.0

0.64

445

0.9

PAL0223

292.0

293.0

1.0

2.69

870

3.2

PAL0223

293.0

294.0

1.0

1.95

291

2.1

PAL0223

294.0

295.0

1.0

0.4

414

0.7

PAL0223

295.0

296.0

1.0

0.79

70

0.8

PAL0223

296.0

297.0

1.0

12.8

286

13.0

PAL0223

297.0

298.0

1.0

0.67

433

0.9

PAL0223

298.0

298.9

0.9

0.06

336

0.3

PAL0223

298.9

300.0

1.1

0.17

384

0.4

PAL0223

300.0

301.0

1.0

0.15

463

0.4

PAL0223

301.0

302.0

1.0

0.12

309

0.3

PAL0223

302.0

303.0

1.0

0.45

368

0.7

PAL0223

303.0

304.0

1.0

0.24

204

0.4

PAL0223

304.0

305.0

1.0

0.39

283

0.6

PAL0223

305.0

306.0

1.0

0.88

895

1.4

PAL0223

306.0

307.2

1.2

1.8

445

2.1

PAL0224

432.0

433.0

1.0

0.5

35

0.5

PAL0224

433.0

434.0

1.0

2.8

66

2.8

PAL0224

434.0

435.0

1.0

0.1

39

0.1

PAL0224

435.0

436.0

1.0

0.2

57

0.2

PAL0224

436.0

437.0

1.0

1.1

103

1.1

PAL0224

437.0

438.0

1.0

1.2

641

1.6

PAL0224

438.0

438.9

0.9

0.3

131

0.4

PAL0227

294.2

295.2

1.0

0.8

961

1.4

PAL0227

295.2

296.2

1.0

0.7

619

1.1

PAL0227

296.2

297.2

1.0

8.4

894

8.9

PAL0227

297.2

298.2

1.0

13.6

740

14.1

PAL0227

298.2

299.1

1.0

5.8

157

5.9

PAL0227

299.1

300.1

1.0

<0.05

136

0.1

PAL0227

300.1

301.1

1.0

0.1

381

0.2

PAL0227

301.1

302.1

1.0

0.1

976

0.7

PAL0227

302.1

304.0

1.9

1.0

799

1.5

PAL0227

304.0

305.0

1.0

0.1

457

0.4

PAL0227

305.0

306.0

1.0

<0.05

149

0.1

PAL0227

306.0

307.0

1.0

<0.05

41

<0.05

PAL0227

307.0

308.0

1.0

0.1

343

0.3

PAL0227

308.0

309.2

1.2

0.1

284

0.3

PAL0227

309.2

310.7

1.6

0.2

228

0.4

PAL0227

310.7

311.7

1.0

0.2

276

0.4

PAL0227

311.7

312.7

1.0

4.2

658

4.6

PAL0227

312.7

313.7

1.0

3.6

1840

4.8

PAL0227

313.7

314.7

1.0

1.2

166

1.8

PAL0227

314.7

315.7

1.0

0.4

368

0.6

PAL0227

315.7

317.7

2.0

<0.05

21

<0.05

PAL0227

317.7

319.7

2.0

<0.05

14

<0.05

PAL0227

319.7

320.5

0.8

<0.05

96

0.1

PAL0227

320.5

321.8

1.4

<0.05

358

0.3

PAL0227

321.8

323.3

1.5

0.4

689

0.8

PAL0227

323.3

324.3

1.0

0.1

1273

0.9

PAL0227

324.3

325.3

1.0

0.2

905

0.8

PAL0227

325.3

326.9

1.7

0.2

243

0.9

PAL0227

326.9

328.0

1.1

0.5

1946

1.7

PAL0227

328.0

329.0

1.0

1.1

434

1.4

PAL0227

329.0

330.0

1.0

1.0

1276

1.8

PAL0227

330.0

331.0

1.0

2.4

299

2.6

PAL0227

331.0

332.0

1.0

<0.05

53

<0.05

PAL0227

332.0

333.0

1.0

<0.05

54

<0.05

PAL0227

333.0

334.0

1.0

<0.05

92

<0.05

PAL0227

334.0

335.4

1.4

1.5

46

1.6

PAL0227

335.4

336.4

1.0

2.3

29

2.3

PAL0227

336.4

337.4

1.0

6.8

68

6.8

PAL0227

337.4

338.7

1.3

0.9

77

1.0

PAL0229

537.3

538.1

0.8

1.5

78

1.5

PAL0229

538.0

539.0

1.0

0.1

62

0.1

PAL0229

539.0

540.0

1.0

<0.05

70

<0.05

PAL0229

540.0

541.0

1.0

0.4

265

0.6

PAL0229

541.0

542.0

1.0

0.7

275

0.9

PAL0230

551.0

552.0

1.0

1.5

84

1.5

PAL0230

552.0

553.0

1.0

1.2

63

1.3

PAL0230

553.0

554.0

1.0

6.9

204

7.0

PAL0230

554.0

555.0

1.0

0.3

216

0.4

PAL0230

555.0

556.0

1.0

0.1

147

0.2

PAL0230

556.0

557.0

1.0

<0.05

172

0.1

PAL0230

557.0

558.0

1.0

0.1

532

0.5


Table 4: The top 40 high-grade intersections from the Rajapalot project. Note that 19 of these intersections (in bold) were not included in the 2018 Inferred Resource. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 2.0 g/t AuEq (using updated gold and cobalt prices of $1,580 per ounce and 14.50 per pound respectively) over 1 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied. Note that 19 of the top 40 intersections by grade-width for the Rajapalot project were drilled in the most recent program.

HoleID

Fro
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Au g/t

Co ppm

AuEq

AuEq
g*w

PAL0093

252.2

261.8

9.7

23.1

1080

23.7

229.2

PRAJ0009

5.9

7.9

2.0

99.9

1196

100.6

201.2

PAL0222

266.9

275.1

8.2

19.1

1572

20.1

165.0

PRAJ0006

1.3

16.3

15.0

9.2

769

9.7

144.9

PAL0228

251.4

258.4

7.0

17.0

2168

18.4

128.8

PRAJ0107

26.7

32.7

6.0

20.4

705

20.8

125.1

PAL0030

110.2

120.2

10.0

9.7

562

10.1

101.0

PAL0027

34.4

41.2

6.8

14.1

659

14.5

98.7

PAL0236

449.7

454.7

5.0

18.0

1317

18.8

94.2

PAL0188

321.6

328.6

7.0

11.9

1641

12.9

90.6

PRAJ0003

0.0

3.0

3.0

27.5

851

28.0

84.1

PAL0203

303.0

311.0

8.0

7.9

2672

9.6

76.7

PAL0190

381.8

387.8

6.0

11.8

949

12.4

74.6

PAL0075

82.2

91.0

8.8

7.5

1229

8.3

73.0

PAL0092

246.0

249.0

3.0

23.3

1413

24.2

72.7

PAL0213

294.0

304.0

10.0

6.5

1008

7.1

71.1

PAL0204

93.7

103.0

9.3

6.3

1018

6.9

64.2

PAL0194

425.1

432.9

7.8

5.1

4454

7.9

61.7

PAL0118

381.0

382.6

1.6

37.3

1143

38.0

60.8

PAL0213

317.0

323.0

6.0

9.0

1364

9.9

59.4

PAL0188

307.7

315.6

8.0

5.9

1840

7.0

55.8

PRAJ0114

61.1

68.1

7.0

7.1

947

7.7

53.8

PRAJ0004

2.0

10.3

8.3

5.9

454

6.2

51.4

PAL0190

374.0

378.0

4.0

11.2

1758

12.3

49.3

PRAJ0022

10.0

24.0

14.0

3.0

580

3.4

47.7

PAL0198

171.2

178.8

7.6

5.0

1484

6.0

45.3

PRAJ0109

42.7

49.7

7.0

6.0

494

6.3

44.1

PAL0085

125.1

131.9

6.8

5.5

850

6.0

40.7

PAL0016

211.0

214.4

3.4

11.0

475

11.3

38.4

PRAJ0109

38.7

39.7

1.0

34.9

574

35.3

35.3

PRAJ0111

42.1

44.9

2.8

11.7

1218

12.5

35.0

PAL0062

186.5

192.5

6.0

5.3

369

5.5

33.2

PRAJ0025

16.9

22.8

5.9

5.4

339

5.6

33.1

PAL0227

296.2

299.2

3.0

9.3

607

9.7

29.1

PRAJ0005

10.7

19.2

8.6

3.1

474

3.4

28.8

PAL0173

276.1

281.0

4.9

4.6

1805

5.8

28.5

PAL0206

262.2

263.2

1.0

28.0

377

28.2

28.2

PAL0182

87.0

93.2

6.2

4.0

553

4.3

26.7

PAL0197

303.5

312.2

8.8

1.5

2341

3.0

26.2

PAL0119

16.0

19.0

3.0

8.6

68

8.7

26.0


SOURCE: Mawson Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/593489/Mawson-Drills-50-metres-at-59-gt-gold-Within-Thickest-Intercept-to-Date-at-Palokas-Finland


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Mawson Resources Ltd.

Mawson Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1JX0Q
CA57776G1063
www.mawsonresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap