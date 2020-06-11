Cash Dividends for the Second Quarter of 2020 - $0.45 Per Common Share Comprised of a Regular Dividend of $0.25 and a Special Dividend of $0.20

TORONTO, June 10, 2020 - The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per Common Share. The Directors also declared a special dividend of $0.20 per Common Share for total dividends of $0.45 per Common Share. All amounts are payable to holders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2020 and to be paid on July 25, 2020.
Iron Ore Company of Canada Dividend
The Corporation announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada has not declared a dividend for the quarter ending June 30, 2020.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation
The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.
