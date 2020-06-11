Lupaka Gold Completes Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, June 10, 2020 - Lupaka Gold Corp. ("Lupaka Gold" or the “Company") (TSX-V: LPK, FRA: LQP) announces that the Company has closed the non-brokered private placement previously announced on May 14, 2020, utilizing the TSX Venture Exchange’s Temporary Relief Bulletin dated April 8, 2020.



The Company issued 5,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.02 per common share (“Shares”) of the Company for gross proceeds of $100,000 (the “Placement”). All Shares issued are subject to a 4- month hold period from the date of issuance.

The proceeds from the offering will go towards annual auditor’s fees, regulatory and listing fees, with the balance available future corporate administration. No finders’ fees were paid, and no Insiders participated in this Placement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.

