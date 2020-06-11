Panoro Minerals Completes Sale of Cochasayhuas Gold Project

VANCOUVER, June 10, 2020 - Panoro Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PML, Lima: PML, Frankfurt: PZM) (“Panoro”, the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of the Cochasayhuas Gold Project to Mintania S.A.C. (Mintania) of Peru for a total of US$ 2.45 million to be paid in instalments plus a 5% Net Smelter Return royalty (NSR) for 15 years from the commencement of commercial production.



The cash installments will be paid according to the following schedule:

US$ 450,000 in 2020, on closing US$1,000,000 in 2021; US$ 750,000 in 2022; US$ 250,000 in 2023; and

The payment of the 5% NSR will commence on a quarterly basis following the start of commercial production.

The Cochasayhuas Project is a past producing underground mine in operation until the 1950’s with a total life of mine production of 401,000 ounces of gold and 480,000 ounces of silver (SRK, 2007). The project is a low sulphidation Au-Ag Epithermal type deposit distributed in three vein systems hosted in igneous rocks and sediments, namely the:

Cochasayhuas vein; San Fernando-San Lucas vein; and Las Tapadas vein systems

The historic underground mine in the Cochasayhuas vein operated from 1912 to 1952 with a yearly production of 156 to 674 kgs Gold and 500 to 1,917 kgs Silver, with head grades of up to 36.8 Au g/t and 180 Ag g/t in defined zones. The ore shoot dimensions are estimated to be 600 meters by 150 meters with an average width of 1.0 meters. The vein is exposed in 9 levels of drifting developed to a depth of 400 meters from surface. The ore shoot limits remain open in all directions.

The project is located in the district of Progreso, province of Grau, Department of Apurimac, in Southern Peru. The property comprises 1,836 hectares located at elevations between 3,700 and 4,200 meters above see level. Access to the property is via 260 km of road from Cusco. The road is paved from Cusco to the Las Bambas mine with a narrower paved road a further 45 km to the project.

Panoro acquired the project in 2007 and carried out exploration works to further delineate the extension of the Cochasayhuas vein along strike as well as several new parallel veins. Panoro completed an exploration campaign at the San Fernando–San Lucas vein, which extends 5km along strike approximately 100 to 200 meters to the west of the Cochasayhuas vein. The exploration program identified the potential for additional ore shoots near the surface, within a similar geologic environment as the Cochasayhuas vein.

The nearby producing mines include the Santa Rosa gold mine (Minera Misti Gold) located 18km to the southwest and the Anabi gold mine (Minera Aruntani) located 30km to the southeast The two operations have historic production of 1.0 and 2.0 million ounces of gold, respectively.

Mintania is planning to commence mining operations as soon as design and permitting can be completed and plan to process the ore at their existing processing plant in Peru.

Panoro has now completed strategic transactions at four of its projects:

Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals at the Cotabambas Project; Joint Venture with the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (Jogmec) at the Humamantata Project; Sale to Hudbay Minerals of the Kusiorcco Project for cash and NSR royalty; and Sale to Mintania of the Cochasayhuas Project for cash and NSR royalty.

The above transactions would provide, if all received, US$ 15.5 million of funding to Panoro from 2020 to 2024, not including the potential NSR royalties from the Kusiorcco and Cochasayhuas Projects.

Luquman Shaheen, President & CEO of Panoro Minerals states, “We are pleased to have completed this transaction with Mintania. The cash payments and NSR will add to the funding available to Panoro to focus on its core Cotabambas Project. The funding from this transaction together with funding from Wheaton Precious Metals and Hudbay constitute important ongoing cash injections to be directed to the Cotabambas Project and corporate costs while avoiding share capital dilution. Funding from Jogmec will continue to advance the exploration works at the Humamantata Project. Leveraging our non-core projects with strategic partnerships to mitigate financing risk and share dilution, while maintaining longer term upside for our shareholders, will remain a key part of our strategy into the future.”

About Panoro

Panoro is a uniquely positioned Peru focused copper exploration and development company. The Company is advancing its flagship project, Cotabambas Copper-Gold-Silver Project and its Antilla Copper-Molybdenum Projects located in the strategically important area of southern Peru. The Company also has a Joint Venture agreement with the Japanese Oil, Gas and Mineral Exploration Company (JOGMEC) to advance its early stage Humamantata Copper Project and a partnership with Hudbay Minerals Inc. at its Kusiorcco Copper Project where Panoro is to receive cash payments and a 2% NSR royalty.

At the Cotabambas Project, the Company is focused on delineating the growth potential while optimizing the project economics. Exploration and step-out drilling from 2017, 2018 and 2019 has identified the potential for both oxide and sulphide resource growth.

Summary of Cotabambas and Antilla Project Resources

Project Resource

Classification Million

Tonnes Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (%) CuEq

% Cotabambas

Cu/Au/Ag Indicated 117.1 0.42 0.23 2.74 0.001 0.59 Inferred 605.3 0.31 0.17 2.33 0.002 0.44 @ 0.20% CuEq cutoff, effective October 2013, Tetratech Antilla Cu/Mo Indicated 291.8 0.34 - - 0.01 0.38 Inferred 90.5 0.26 - - 0.007 0.29 @ 0.175% CuEq cutoff, effective May 2016, Tetratech

Preliminary Economic Assessments (PEA) have been completed for both the Cotabambas and Antilla Projects, the key results are summarized below.

Summary of Cotabambas and Antilla Project PEA Results

Key Project Parameters Cotabambas Cu/Au/Ag

Project1 Antilla Cu

Project2 Process Feed, life of mine million tonnes 483.1 118.7 Process Feed, daily Tonnes 80,000 20,000 Strip Ratio, life of mine 1.25 : 1 1.38: 1 Before

Tax1 NPV 7.5% million USD 1,053 520 IRR % 20.4 34.7 Payback years 3.2 2.6 After

Tax1 NPV 7.5% million USD 684 305 IRR % 16.7 25.9 Payback years 3.6 3.0 Annual

Average

Payable

Metals Cu thousand tonnes 70.5 21.0 Au thousand ounces 95.1 - Ag thousand ounces 1,018.4 - Mo thousand tonnes - - Initial Capital Cost million USD 1,530 250 Project economics estimated at commodity prices of; Cu = US$3.00/lb, Au = US$1,250/oz, Ag = US$18.50/oz, Mo = US$12/lb Project economics estimated at long term commodity price of Cu = US$3.05/lb and Short term commodity price of Cu = US$3.20, US$3.15 and US$3.10 for Years 1, 2 and 3 of operations, respectively.

The PEAs are considered preliminary in nature and include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative to have the economic considerations applied that would enable classification as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the conclusions within the updated PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Luis Vela, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

