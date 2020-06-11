Imperial Reports Red Chris Exploration Update

VANCOUVER, June 10, 2020 - Imperial Metals Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports on the exploration drill programs at Red Chris mine conducted by Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited, operator of the Red Chris Joint Venture (Newcrest 70%/ Imperial 30% as of August 15, 2019).

This follow up drilling continues to confirm the continuity of a discrete ‘pod’ of high grade mineralization in the vicinity of RC09-350 and RC611. Drill hole RC623, drilled to intersect the high grade pod 100 metres above RC611, intersected 232 metres grading 2.6 g/t gold and 1.5% copper that included a 122 metre interval grading 4.5 g/t gold and 2.3% copper. Hole RC620, drilled 100 metres below RC611, has confirmed the extent of the +1 g/t gold halo which surrounds the high grade pod. Follow up infill drilling continues to define the extent of this mineralization.

Hole RC616 confirmed a broad zone of high grade mineralization with an intersection of 514 metres grading 0.81 g/t gold and 0.57% copper, that includes the previously reported 80 metre interval of high grade that assayed 3.4 g/t gold and 1.7% copper. This high grade zone was not intersected by previous drilling and confirms the potential of finding additional discrete high grade pods of mineralization within the East zone. Follow up drilling to define the extent of the RC616 high grade zone is underway.

A total of 40,069 metres of drilling has been completed since Newcrest acquired its interest in the joint venture in August 2019. Drilling continues to refine the overall geometry of the system and controls to high-grade gold-copper mineralization within a sub-vertical zone approximately 600 metres long, 300 metres wide, and 600 metres vertically. Mineralization is supported by extensive historical drilling data. On completion of the East Zone Resource Definition program, Newcrest intends to construct a new Resource Model incorporating both historical and Newcrest drilling data.

Significant Red Chris Intercepts:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold (g/t) Copper (%) RC614 790 1302 512^^ 0.48 0.44 including 946 1174 228^^ 0.78 0.68 and 1316 1484 168^ 0.35 0.41 RC616 660 1174 514^ 0.81 0.57 including 704 808 104^^ 2.7 1.4 including 728 808 80^^ 3.4 1.7 including 752 784 32^^ 6.2 3.0 RC617 364 708 344 0.34 0.29 including 614 692 78 0.60 0.42 and 772 1238 466 0.23 0.27 RC618 904 1108 204 0.19 0.26 and 1124 1352 228 0.20 0.28 RC620 734 1344 610 0.46 0.38 including 900 1082 182 0.83 0.59 including 912 938 26 1.20 0.67 including 1094 1208 114 0.65 0.55 RC623 598 830 232** 2.6 1.5 including 646 830 184** 3.2 1.8 including 648 770 122 4.5 2.3 including 680 738 58 7.6 3.7 including 692 708 16 13 5.8

**partial intercept, assays pending; ^ updated intercept; ^^ previously reported April 29, 2020 news release

Jim Miller-Tait, P.Geo., Imperial VP Exploration, is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the Red Chris exploration program and has reviewed this news release. Red Chris samples for the 2020 drilling reported were analysed at Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Vancouver. A full QA/QC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was completed for all diamond drilling samples submitted to the labs. Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Insufficient geological information is available to confirm the geological model and true width of significant assay intervals.

Plan view map and cross sections are available on imperialmetals.com.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine, and a 100% interest in both the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. Imperial also holds a 45.3% interest in the Ruddock Creek lead/zinc property.

