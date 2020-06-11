Guyana Goldfields Inc. Announces Receipt of Notification From Silvercorp Metals Inc. That It Will Not Match the New Offer

TORONTO, June 10, 2020 - Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX: GUY) ("Guyana Goldfields" or the "Company") announces that it has received notice from Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp") that Silvercorp will not exercise its right to match the offer received from a foreign-based multinational mining company ("New Offeror"), announced on June 3, 2020, to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company not already owned by the New Offeror (the "Common Shares") at a cash price of C$1.85 for each Common Share by way of a plan of arrangement (the "New Offer").

About Guyana Goldfields Inc.

Guyana Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian based gold producer primarily focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold deposits in Guyana, South America.

