Commerce Resources Corp. Updates Impurity Removal Program to Achieve Final Acid-spar Spec, Ashram Deposit, Quebec

VANCOUVER, June 11, 2020 - Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to provide an update on the Phase II development work on the Ashram Project's fluorspar by-product with the objective to produce saleable acid-spar concentrate. The flowsheet development is being carried out by Hazen Research, CO, USA.

The Phase I work focused on demonstrating the process methodology and resulted in an upgrade of the deposit's fluorspar head-grade (~7.5% CaF 2 ) to a concentrate of greater than 97% CaF 2 (see news release dated February 28, 2020). A grade of at least 97% CaF2 is the typical base fluorspar content for saleable acid-grade product, assuming the appropriate tolerances for impurities have been met.

The Phase II test work will utilize standard physical separation techniques for impurity removal to achieve the desired specification, and will use concentrates produced by way of the flowsheet developed in Phase I. This will include rougher flotation and magnetic separation to reject mineral impurities (sulphides, carbonates, apatite, and monazite). Target specifications for several of the typical acid-spar impurities have already been achieved and include SiO2, Al2O3, Cl, Be, and Cd.

The recovery of fluorspar as a by-product from the Ashram Deposit has been approached as a secondary objective to the primary rare earth element ("REE") recovery. As such, the overall flowsheet does not require a complicated secondary recovery circuit for fluorspar. Instead, a front-end "bolt on" circuit (as described above), using simple and conventional methods, will be utilized to recover the coarser and more liberated fluorspar grains before entering the primary REE recovery circuit. The majority of the remaining fluorspar will later be recovered passively as a tailings stream in the primary REE recovery flowsheet. As the reject fractions of Phase II's fluorspar concentrate will enter the REE recovery circuit, the loss of REEs due to fluorspar recovery is expected to be less than 0.5%.

In addition to being one of the largest rare earth deposits globally, the Ashram Deposit is also one of the largest fluorspar deposits globally. The production of REEs and fluorspar are currently dominated by China, placing Ashram in a unique position to potentially address the supply concerns of these two critical commodities.

Fluorspar Market

Fluorspar is an essential raw material to the steel, aluminum, and chemical industries and is consumed during use and therefore cannot be recycled, resulting in new production being required over time to meet global demand.

Acid-spar (>97% CaF 2 ), accounting for roughly two-thirds of the market, is primarily used to manufacture hydrofluoric acid (HF) and subsequent fluorochemicals, which are used in a variety of modern consumer products including an estimated half of all new medicines (Roskill, 2019). Acid-spar is also used in the production of aluminum metal, to reduce process temperatures and energy consumption, and is also a key raw ingredient of materials used in enhancing the operational performance of lithium-ion batteries.

Met-spar (>60% CaF 2 ), accounting for roughly one-third of the global fluorspar market, is primarily used as a flux in the steel making process to lower the melting temperature, as well as to reduce slag viscosity and remove impurities. Met-spar is also used as a flux in the cement industry to speed up the calcination process.

Similar to the prevailing dynamics for rare earth elements, China was historically the largest exporter of fluorspar. However, in the last 3 years, China has become a net importer. This has caused significant price appreciation for fluorspar, and market interest from industry in new sources.

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a Permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Commerce Resources Corp.

Commerce Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company with a particular focus on deposits of rare metals and rare earth elements. The Company is focused on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth Element Deposit in Quebec and the Upper Fir Tantalum-Niobium Deposit in British Columbia.

