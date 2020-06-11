BacTech to Begin Collection of Gold Concentrate Samples in Ecuador

Toronto - June 11, 2020

BacTech Environmental Corp. ("BacTech" or the "Company") (CSE:BAC) (OTC:BCCEF) today announced new developments with respect to its project in Ponce Enriquez, Ecuador.

With the lifting of Covid-19 mining ban in Ecuador, BacTech will collect 6, 10 kg concentrate samples from 6 different processing plants in Ponce. The samples will be airfreighted to Perth, Australia where they will be subjected to a bioleach test program under the guidance of Dr. Paul Miller. The test work will be conducted at ALS Laboratories facilities in Perth. BacTech has no ownership in any of the 6 mines where samples of concentrate will be sourced.

"After several months of delays due to the Covid-19 quarantine I'm pleased to report that we are back on track with this important step. The test work will run for approximately 5 months and will provide valuable information for the proposed bioleach flow chart. Once we have a good idea of the expected recovery rates, and they are acceptable, we will begin the permitting process, which has the longest lead time," stated Ross Orr, President and CEO of BacTech.

Below is an expected timeline for the rollout of the project over the next 18 months.

BacTech conducted a series of tests on tailings, concentrate and mineralized material from 2 processing plants in Ponce Enriquez previously. The purpose of the tests was to determine the effectiveness of the bacteria to stabilize very high levels of arsenic in material produced locally. The results include 99.5% arsenic stabilization.



Click Image To View Full Size

ABOUT BACTECH

BacTech is promoting the use of its proprietary bioleach processing technology to treat historic arsenopyrite concentrates and tailings produced in the Ponce Enriquez area of Southern Ecuador.

BacTech has agreed to participate with a group looking to reprocess the Arsenic Stockpile in Snow Lake, Manitoba as a technology partner.

For further information contact: Ross Orr, President & CEO, BacTech Environmental Corp./ 416-813-0303 ext. 222, Cell 416-346-5529 and Email: borr@bactechgreen.com

Robin Cook, Investor Relations: 416-809-1738, Email: robin@frontiermcg.com

Follow us on:

Facebook http://www.facebook.com/BacTechGreen

Twitter http://twitter.com/BacTechGreen

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/1613873

Vimeo http://vimeo.com/bactechgreen

YouTube http://www.youtube.com/user/bactechgreen

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future tailings sites, sampling or other investigations of tailing sites, the Company's ability to make use of infrastructure around tailings sites or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified using words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Shares outstanding: 105,420,423

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the shares, nor is it a solicitation of interest from a prospective investor.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.