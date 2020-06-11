Brixton Metals Identifies New Exploration Targets at its Thorn Cu-Au-Ag Project and Ramps Up its 2020 Field Season

VANCOUVER, June 11, 2020 - Brixton Metals Corp. (TSXV: BBB) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce the start of its 2020 exploration program at its wholly owned Thorn Project located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Over the winter months Brixton compiled 154 assessment reports to cover its recently acquired mineral claims. In addition, the Company engaged Fathom Geophysics to acquire and process property wide ASTER and SENTINEL-2 satellite data for alteration minerals.



Highlights of Winter Data Mining

Acquired new assays for 10,524 soils, 3,240 rock and 486 silts from historic assessment reports with the 2,300 square kilometer claim block

The combination of this newly acquired data resulted in 4 new, high priority exploration areas for gold and copper which will be a significant emphasis for 2020

Chairman and CEO of Brixton, Gary R. Thompson stated, “We are excited to begin the exploration season at the giant Thorn Project. We will continue to advance exploration on the Camp Creek blind porphyry target and the Outlaw sediment host gold target in preparation for drilling later this summer. The newly identified target areas combined with the known targets support our district scale mining camp in the making thesis.”

Camp Creek Porphyry Target

The plan is to conduct 9 line-km of Induced Polarization (IP) geophysics over the Camp Creek blind porphyry target including downhole IP of hole 150 (829m depth) and hole 162 (554m depth), where the 2019 drilling encountered porphyry style mineralization. Hole 150 and 162 are located about one kilometer apart as plotted in the cross-section in Figure 1 below.

Additional exploration work is planned as follows:

a ground radiometric survey over the Camp Creek target

analysis using four acid geochemistry analysis on select historically drilled core in the Camp Creek area

collecting new rock samples along Camp Creek at 50m stations and along La Jaune Creek at 100m

Future drill targets shall be determined upon integration of the above new results.

Click here for Figure 1. Camp Creek Porphyry Target Cross-Section

Outlaw Sediment Hosted Gold Target

In preparation for drilling at the Outlaw West area the Company is planning to collect additional infill soil at 50m by 50m stations and additional rock samples around the showings where 2018 rock grab samples returned up to 39 g/t Au. See Figure 2 below for the Outlaw target area.

Click here for Figure 2. Outlaw Gold Target

New Copper-Gold Targets

During the winter months, the Company engaged Fathom Geophysics to acquire and process property wide ASTER and SENTINEL-2 satellite data for alteration minerals mapping. ASTER satellite data was processed in order to highlight potential epidote, chlorite, kaolinite, alunite, dickite, muscovite, pyrophyllite alteration, where SENTINEL-2 satellite was processed for mapping goethite, jarosite and kaolinite alteration. This exercise has been successful in highlighting several areas of coincidental advanced argillic and jarosite anomalies. As part of its data mining and remote sensing data processing, the Company has been able to identify four new, high priority areas of interest. During the 2020 summer exploration campaign, the Company is planning to conduct geological mapping and prospecting combined with soil-rock geochemistry for the collection of up to 10,000 samples. In addition, select areas will be surveyed with ground based radiometric using a backpack unit to assist with potassic alteration mapping. Figure 3 is a compilation of the new geochemical data and previous data over alteration mapped for copper. Figures 4 and 5 are just the new geochemical data and alteration mapped over the new West, Central East and South Targets

Click here for Figure 3. Combined New Copper Geochemistry & Previous Data

Click here for Figure 4. New Areas of Interest, Alteration and Copper Geochemistry

Click here for Figure 5. New Areas of Interest, Alteration and Gold Geochemistry

COVID Management Plan:

In British Columbia the Company follows WorkSafe BC Guidelines as well as orders and recommendations issued by the Provincial Health Officer, the Office of the Chief Inspector of Mines and First Nations Governments, stakeholders and local communities.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mining projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn gold-copper-silver Project, the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NWBC, the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt Project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper Project in NW Montana, USA. Brixton Metals Corp. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations please contact Mitchell Smith at mitchell.smith@brixtonmetals.com or 604-630-9707

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds, By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

﻿

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05ce6ed4-ccef-49bc-914c-86d2ec6d2399

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/939a6011-c123-44aa-a8e4-64b85ce0159b



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34a1ef44-2519-4479-9af0-a308067fa6bb



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0fe0f31d-8652-4b5d-aa8e-ec3c5d238de1



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36ff355f-04be-4d3f-854d-26574bd750e8