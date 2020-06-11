Freeman Gold Corp. Stakes Additional Claims at the Lemhi Gold Property and Adds Tom Panoulias to Management

Vancouver, June 11, 2020 - Freeman Gold Corp. (formerly Lodge Resources Inc.) (CSE: FMAN) (FSE: 3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking of 219 additional claims at its Lemhi Gold Project. The newly staked claims cover highly prospective areas in the vicinity and along strike of the known near surface, oxide gold mineralization outlined by over 355 drill holes between 1980 and 2013. The Lemhi Gold Project now consists of 7,515 acres of highly prospective ground that has gone largely unexplored despite the discovery of the historical resource.

Dean Besserer, VP Exploration, commented, "Having secured a total property package of approximately 30 square kilometers surrounding the historical Lemhi oxide gold mineralization allows the Company to increase its chances of discovering further satellite deposits. Given the current geological interpretation and the magnitude of the mineralized body, we feel that securing this additional land was imperative, as it will allow the Company to pursue an aggressive exploration program in conjunction with resource focused drilling."

Freeman is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Panoulias as Vice President, Corporate Development, effective June 10, 2020. Mr. Panoulias is a capital markets professional with over 15 years of experience. Mr. Panoulias has previously worked at Echelon Wealth Partners, Fraser Mackenzie, and Dundee Capital Markets, raising over one billion dollars for issuers in the mining sector and advising senior management teams on numerous merger and acquisition transactions. Prior to entering capital markets, Mr. Panoulias held senior roles at Kinross Gold Corp. and TVX Gold Inc. in corporate development, responsible for managing various acquisition and divestiture activities. Mr. Panoulias holds an Honours Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and is a member of the Canadian Institution of Mining and Metallurgy and the Toronto Society of Financial Analysts.

William Randall, President & CEO, continued, "I would like to welcome Tom to the Freeman team. We are pleased to have Tom's experience and expertise as we get working on the Lemhi Gold Project. Our initial focus will be to complete a maiden NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate within the historical resource area, focusing on the near surface, oxide material by following up on the voluminous work completed by previous operators."

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P. Geo., VP Exploration with Freeman Gold Corp., a "Qualified Person", under National Instrument 43-101 Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Company:

The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the USA.

On Behalf of the Company

Kelvin Lee, Vice President of Freeman

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.freemangoldcorp.com or contact Ken Cotiamco at 604-687-7130, email ken@skanderbegcapital.com

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to its future business plans. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57679