Endomines Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

STOCKHOLM, June 11, 2020 - Endomines AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:ENDO), a mining and exploration company with a primary focus on gold, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Endomines management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The complete investor relations campaign will highlight the Company's recent operational successes, such as bringing the Friday Mine located in Idaho, USA, into production - including the first shipment of gold concentrate and its potential US listing.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide, including New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, San Diego, Newport Beach, Austin, Taipei, and São Paulo. Additionally, MZ Group was recently ranked the No. 1 consultancy in Latin America and No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Senior Managing Director and Head of MZ North America's Orange County Office, Chris Tyson, will advise Endomines in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with all financial and social media outlets.

Ted Haberfield, Chairman of MZ Group North America, commented: "We are pleased to announce our re-entry into the metals and mining sector with this engagement. Endomines is an exciting, emerging player within the global gold mining sector focused on the development of highly competitive, economic mines in stable jurisdictions. Endomines is well-positioned to grow the value of their projects through continued successful development.

"The robust asset base, comprised of both operating mines and projects under development, paired with strong industry tailwinds driven by the increased macroeconomic uncertainty, creating elevated demand for gold by central banks, institutions and consumers globally, positions Endomines to create notable shareholder value over the long-term. We see continued investor interest in gold mining stocks relative to physical gold positions or gold futures, given the opportunity for earnings and growth above the market price of gold alone through operational execution at the mine level. We look forward to working with management to communicate the Company's value proposition and what I view as a clear valuation disconnect to the investment community," concluded Haberfield.

Chris Tyson, Senior Managing Director of MZ Group North America, said: "Endomines is clearly at a financial inflection point as they have reached commercial production at the Friday Mine in Idaho with positive cash flow projected in June 2020. The successful commissioning of the Orogrande Processing Facility and recent offtake agreement for the gold concentrate with H&H Metals secures a sales outlet with meaningful revenue generation. It is encouraging from a capital markets perspective, to see a world-class mining special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) domiciled in the United States recently close at a premium with marquee institutional investor support. This not only demonstrates the renewed interest in the gold sector from sponsors but also strong demand from the buy-side," concluded Tyson.

"This is an exciting time for Endomines, having acquired a significant base of new assets throughout the United States to develop, following up on the success of our Pampalo mine," said Greg Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Endomines. "Our mineral resources, comprised of nearly one million ounces of gold, provides us with an incredible monetization opportunity in an increasingly strong market for gold. Together with MZ, we will enhance our investor communications and awareness efforts to realize Endomines' intrinsic value in the capital markets. We are also exploring alternatives for a potential US listing in 2020, while maintaining our Nasdaq listing in Stockholm and Helsinki to enable global expansion of our investor base," concluded Smith.

For more information on Endomines, please visit the Company's investor relations website here. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to ENDO@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full-scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one?stop?shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full-service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) IPO Advisory - preparation services for the Pre-IPO journey; 3) ESG Consulting - providing audit and roadmap guidelines to improve corporate ESG messaging and rankings; 4) SPAC Advisory - providing critical and timely guidance through IPO, business combination, investor relations and communications, marketing and final closing; 5) Financial & Social Media - lead generation and social media relations; 6) Market Intelligence - real-time ownership monitoring; 7) Technology Solutions - web hosting, webcasting, distribution services, conference calls, CRM, and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei, and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About Endomines

Endomines is a mining and exploration company with its primary focus on gold. The Company explores for gold along the Karelian Gold Line in Eastern Finland and develops mining operations in Idaho, USA. Endomines aims to improve its long-term growth prospects by increasing its exploration activities and through acquisitions. Endomines aims to acquire deposits that are situated in stable jurisdictions and can be brought to production rapidly with limited investments. The Company trades on Nasdaq Stockholm (ENDO) and Nasdaq Helsinki (ENDOM). For more information, please visit the Company's website here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's 2019 Annual Report here and Q1-2020 Business Review here.

Company Contact:

Greg Smith

Chief Executive Officer

Endomines

+44 7717 8809 23

greg.smith@endomines.com

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

ENDO@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Endomines AB

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593456/Endomines-Engages-MZ-Group-to-Lead-Strategic-Investor-Relations-and-Shareholder-Communication-Program