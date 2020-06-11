Pasofino Gold Limited Announces Exclusivity Agreement With ARX Resources Limited

Toronto, June 11, 2020 - Pasofino Gold Ltd. (TSXV: VEIN) (FSE: N071) ("Pasofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Exclusivity Agreement with ARX Resources Limited ("ARX"). Subject to satisfactory due diligence, an agreement on terms with ARX and ARX's earn-in right becoming unconditional, the Company intends to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of ARX.

ARX has a conditional earn-in agreement with Hummingbird Resources PLC ("Hummingbird") in respect of the Dugbe Gold Project (the "Project") located in Liberia. The terms of the conditional earn-in agreement require ARX to complete a Definitive Feasibility Study, carry out a significant exploration programme and cover all Project costs over the 2 year earn-in period (the "Earn-in"). The Earn-in entitles ARX to earn up to a 49% interest in the Project, and is subject to various conditions, including the payment by ARX to Hummingbird of a non-refundable deposit of US$2m. In order for the Earn-in to become effective, Hummingbird must receive a waiver from the Government of Liberia on its pre-emptive right over equity investment into Hummingbird's subsidiary, Hummingbird Resources (Liberia) Inc., which holds the Project, and consent from Anglo Pacific Group PLC (which holds a royalty interest over part of the Project) (the "Effective Conditions").

There is no assurance that the Effective Conditions will be satisfied, that the Company and ARX will agree on a transaction, or if agreed that a transaction will be completed.

Further information on the Project can be found at https://hummingbirdresources.co.uk/operations-projects/liberia/

