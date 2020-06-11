Walker River Resources Corp. Announces Exploration Program Update from the Lapon Gold Project

Vancouver, June 11, 2020 - Walker River Resources Corp. (TSXV: "WRR") ("Walker" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to its exploration activities at the Lapon Gold Project in Nevada. The 2020 exploration program has been limited to date by the worldwide COVID 19 pandemic, but Walker is now able to schedule and begin its 2020 exploration work.

The Lapon Gold Project consists of 147 claims (2940 acres) situated in the Wassuk Range, within the Walker Lane shear zone, a 100 km wide structural corridor extending in a southeast direction from Reno, Nevada. The Project is easily accessible by secondary state roads from the main highway (25 kilometres), and is located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada. A state power grid transmission line passes within three kilometres of the Project.

The Lapon Gold Project includes Lapon Canyon, the Pikes Peak claims located 4 kilometres to the north, and the Rattlesnake and Range Front claims 3 kilometres to the west and over 600 meters lower than the present drilling at Lapon Canyon. The Rattlesnake, Range Front, and Pikers Peak claims cover over 8 km of possible extensions of the range front zones to the west, north, and south of Lapon Canyon, adding several additional drill target areas to the project. Rattlesnake and Pikes Peak contain numerous historical mining and milling areas that consist of adits at different levels, shafts and underground workings, and a network of existing roads providing access throughout. Little or no exploration work has been carried out on these claims prior to Walkers arrival. It is notable that the Rattlesnake area and adits are on strike with the Lapon Canyon discoveries located 3 km on strike and 600 meters above.

Lapon Canyon hosts historical high grade gold mining with approximately 2000 feet of undergoing workings in three adits. Historical underground work returned numerous assay values in the one ounce per ton range, with a sample at the end of Adit returning 20.6 ounces per ton Au. (NI43-101, Montgomery and Barr, 2004).

The gold mineralization at Lapon Canyon is contained in a wide (300 meters), long (over 4km strike length), intensely altered (sericite, iron oxides) sheared and faulted NE trending zone. Gold mineralization is present pervasively throughout as an envelope of lower grade mineralization (0.5 to 2.0 g/t Au) enveloping distinct high-grade structures, that have been drilled over a strike length of 750 meters and a vertical extent of 400 meters. Gold mineralization is open.

To date, the Company has carried out 46 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes at Lapon Canyon. All holes drilled within the altered and sheared zone returned significant gold values. In addition, high grade gold mineralization was encountered in discrete, traceable zones located at the intersection of flat lying porphyry dikes and vertical stockwork fracture chimneys. Examples of high-grade drill hole intercepts include: 48 g/t over 13.7 meters in hole LC 16-10; 39 g/t over 12.0 meters in hole LC 16-12; 31 g/t over 13.7 meters in hole LC 18-29; 96 g/t over 13.7 meters in hole LC 19- 42; and 94 g/t over 6.1 meters in hole LC 19- 43.

Lower grade gold mineralization was also encountered. Examples include: 1.37 g/t over 22.9 meters in hole LC 19-35; 5.6 g/t over 10.7 meters in hole LC 17- 13; 2.28 g/t over 42.7 meters in hole LC18- 31 Of the holes drilled in the Lapon Canyon shear zone, 14 holes returned high grade values, and all returned gold mineralization.

Of the holes drilled that did not return gold values, all were carried out in different rock types and were necessary for geological mapping, information and the database.

Of these, 6 holes were in barren late stage dioritic intrusives, 6 holes were in fresh unaltered granite, and 5 were lost/abandoned due to drilling difficulties.

It is notable that sporadically gold mineralization is encountered in quartz veins in the fresh granite. There are numerous instances of mining quartz vein structures in granite in Nevada.

Finally, in holes RC 19-42 and RC 19-43 new significant mineralization was discovered in a previously unknown shear zone parallel and some 150 meters away from the Lapon Canyon Zone. Notably these two holes are some 50 meters apart.

A new high-grade gold mineralization discovery was also made during drill road construction (Honeypot). Hole RC 19-45 intercepted 386 g/t over 1.5 meters at a depth of only 3 meters, but the drill hole was abandoned due to drilling difficulties. A different drilling rig is required here.

Because of the above, the Company has been able to begin geologic modelling at Lapon Canyon, using the services of our Reno, NV based consultants, Mine Development and Associates.

At the Pikes Peak portion of the project, the company has completed access for future exploration. Mapping and sampling is underway and returned values of 9 g/t Au and 2.22% Cu from outcrop. Significant historical milling and mining workings are present.

The Rattlesnake portion contains historical adits and extensive gold placer mining activities, all within the altered sheared zone encountered at Lapon Canyon, some 600 meters higher and 3 km on strike from Rattlesnake.

At the Range Front, a sample from a historical adit retuned a value of 17 g/t Au, approximately 1.5 kilometers north of Rattlesnake. We are unable to access the interior of this adit. Little or no outcrop is available as the are is overlain by gravels and volcanic ash deposits (tuffs, ignimbrites) Walker undertook a 6 hole RC drill program to map the geology and create a geological database of this area. Mineralization was not expected, but the last hole of this brief program did succeed in encountering altered rock overlain by tuffaceous material. The Company intends to undertake actual gold exploration here shortly.

During the COVID-19 hiatus, the Company was able to carry our drill pad and road preparation work, geological mapping, and completing the permitting and bonding requirement at the BLM.

Regional exploration field work did permit the discovery of a new alteration zone some 2 kilometres north of Lapon Canyon, termed Bear Canyon, where a sampling program prior to possible drilling is underway. In addition, during geological reconnaissance along Lapon Creek, alteration and visible gold was noted in the bottom of the canyon wall, on strike and 50 meters below the discovery at hole LC 19-42.

Based on the past results and the subsequent geologic modelling, the Company is now able to plan for and schedule a more detailed, complete, and aggressive drill campaign. The Company has now planned for a 65-70-hole drill program, concentrated on the Lapon Canyon area. Drilling is planned for the summer period, beginning in late June.

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by E. Gauthier, geol., Eng (OIQ) a director of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

