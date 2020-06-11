Goldsource Mines Inc. Restarts Drilling at Eagle Mountain Gold Project, Guyana

an independent assessment and gap analysis of geology and gold mineralization to guide the Company's current drill program and convert current Inferred resources into the Indicated classification, and

a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") update for the Eagle Mountain gold deposit and a maiden MRE for the recent gold discoveries peripheral to Eagle Mountain, including the Salbora gold deposit.

Vancouver, June 11, 2020 - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCQB: GXSFF) (FWB: G5M) ("Goldsource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it plans to restart exploration drilling at its Eagle Mountain Gold Project ("Eagle Mountain") in Guyana, South America on June 11, 2020. Work plan is based on strict COVID-19 protocols as previously announced (April 6, 2020). In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has engaged CSA Global Consultants Canada Ltd ("CSA Global"), an ERM Group company, to provide Goldsource with:

Yannis Tsitos, President, commented, "We are looking forward to safely resuming drilling operations for resource expansion and conversion at Eagle Mountain, cautiously and under strict COVID-19 protocols. In the last 36 months, we have drilled in excess of 25,000 metres at Eagle Mountain, resulting in the recent discoveries at Salbora, Powis, Toucan and Friendly. We are looking forward to an updated independent resource estimate for completion in Q4, 2020."

Restarting Drilling Operations at Eagle Mountain

Respecting government curfew restrictions and social distancing in nearby communities, the Company will use a remote quarantined camp. The Company's staged approach for restart includes:

Running one internal core rig to initially test up to 3,000 metres of the southern part of the Friendly prospect adjacent to the Eagle Mountain Gold deposit, as well as several targets located along the north-south structural zone discussed in the corporate news release dated May 20, 2020;

In the first week of July, re-commence an externally operated core drill to initially test 2,500 metres on targets north of the Salbora discovery, including Waterline and Montgomery; and

Once international restrictions on air travel are lifted, initiate in-fill core drilling at Salbora and Eagle Mountain main deposit with another external contractor using a man-portable rig.

Engagement of CSA Global to Update Mineral Resource Estimate

CSA Global is an international mining-industry consultancy with offices in Vancouver, Toronto, Horsham (UK), Dublin, Johannesburg, Jakarta, and Brisbane, with its head office in Perth. CSA Global is recognised as a premier independent consulting group in Mineral Resource estimation and mining studies, as well as in geoscience expertise. CSA Global has extensive experience in the Guiana Shield.

The technical report title, "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Eagle Mountain Saprolite Gold Project, Guyana", effective June 15, 2014 (the "PEA") was authored by ACA Howe Limited ("ACA Howe"). ACA Howe was acquired by CSA Global in 2016 and retained personnel that had previously worked on Eagle Mountain.

Currently, the Company's resources at Eagle Mountain, based on the PEA are as follows:

Category Tonnes Gold Grade (gpt)* Contained Ounces Gold Indicated 3,921,000 1.49 188,000 Inferred 20,635,000 1.19 792,000

The following table shows only saprolite resources:

Category Tonnes Gold Grade (gpt)* Contained Ounces Gold Indicated 1,590,000 1.45 74,100 Inferred 7,202,000 1.32 305,600

*Estimated at 0.5 gpt cut-off for gold.

To expand and re-categorize current saprolite and hardrock resources, Goldsource defined several greenfield exploration targets within the Eagle Mountain property, as well as expansion and in-fill areas within the existing resource. Drilling commenced in May 2017 and over 25,000 metres of core drilling has been completed to date.

The most significant discovery since May 2017 exploration commencement was the Salbora gold deposit, in early 2019, located 1.7 kilometres northwest of the Eagle Mountain gold deposit. Since December 31, 2019, two additional discoveries at Powis and Toucan have been announced followed by more recent positive drilling results over the Friendly prospect.

The Company plans a minimum of 7,500 to 10,000 metres of drilling in H2 2020, including in-fill and expansion drilling of Salbora, Powis, Toucan, Friendly and the Eagle Mountain gold deposit. The Company's target is to complete an updated resource estimate for Eagle Mountain in Q4, 2020.

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is N. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng, Executive Chairman and Chief Operating Officer for Goldsource, who has reviewed and approved its contents.

ABOUT GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.

Goldsource Mines Inc. (www.goldsourcemines.com) is a Canadian resource company working aggressively to develop its advanced-stage, 100%-owned Eagle Mountain saprolite and hard-rock gold project in Guyana, South America. From 2016 to 2017, through a gravity pilot plant initiative, the Company completed testing on gravity-only gold production and both dry and wet mining open-pit techniques. Goldsource is now focused on expanding gold resources and delivering subsequent studies for decision-making on a large-scale gold production at Eagle Mountain. Goldsource is led by an experienced management team, proven in making exploration discoveries and in project construction.

