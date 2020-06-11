NioBay Engages Paradox to Provide Investor Relations Services

MONTREAL, June 11, 2020 - Niobay Metals Inc. (“NioBay” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NBY) is pleased to announce that, effective June 1, 2020, it has engaged Relations Publiques Paradox Inc. (“Paradox”) to provide investor relations services to NioBay. Paradox is a Montreal based investor relations consultancy firm that has been in business for over 15 years. Paradox has represented a number of public companies through its extensive network and experience in the capital markets.



Paradox will increase NioBay’s visibility in the financial community by direct introductions, global marketing, and organisation of presentations focused on capital market professionals and potential investors. Paradox’s extensive experience in speciality metals and large network provides full-service approach to investor relations and it will provide creative, effective results-driven investor relations programs for NioBay.

“We are pleased to announce that we have engaged Paradox to reinforce NioBay’s profile in the financial community and enhance the visibility of our company,” noted Claude Dufresne, President and Chief Executive Officer of NioBay.

‘’We are thrilled to join the NioBay team and help to demonstrate the potential value of the James Bay Niobium Project to the capital market. The robustness of the NI43-101 resource will be demonstrated in the coming engineering studies. The Company is positioned this year to deliver an updated resource, metallurgical work and a PEA for which we anticipate strong economics,’’ noted Jean-Fran?ois Meilleur, president of Paradox.

The agreement has a term of 24 months, effective June 1, 2020 and may be terminated at any time subsequent to November 30, 2020, without charge by either party by giving 30 days’ notice in writing. Paradox will be paid an average monthly fee of $3,750 and will be granted an option to acquire 400,000 common shares of NioBay at a price of $0.29 per share for a period of five years, in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan and Policy 3.4 of the TSX-V. The Investor Relations Agreement as well as the professional engagement fees and granting of stock options is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

ABOUT NIOBAY METALS INC.

Niobay Metals Inc. is a mining exploration company holding a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project located in Quebec and a 49% direct participation in mineral titles situated in the Chibougamau and Normetal region, Quebec, under a joint venture agreement with SOQUEM.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Niobay Metals Inc.

Claude Dufresne, P.Eng.

President & CEO

Tel.: 514 866-6500

Email: cdufresne@niobaymetals.com

www.niobaymetals.com

Paradox Public Relations

Tel: (514) 341-0408 or 1-866-460-0408

jfmeilleur@paradox-pr.ca

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Melanie Barbeau

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

mbarbeau@renmarkfinancial.com

www.renmarkfinancial.com



