Fairmont Announces Its Name Change

Vancouver, June 11, 2020 - Fairmont Resources Inc. ("Fairmont" or the "Company") is reporting that, in anticipation of the closing of two three-cornered amalgamations (the "Amalgamations") to be completed by and among Fairmont and certain of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Influencers Interactive Inc. ("Influencers") and 1250312 B.C. Ltd. ("Debtco"), Fairmont has effected a change of its name to "i3 Interactive Inc." The Amalgamations, which remain subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions and receipt of all applicable regulatory and other approvals, are expected to result in a reverse takeover of Fairmont by the shareholders of Influencers and Debtco.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Michael Lerner CEO, CFO and Director Tel: 416-710-4906 Email: mlerner10@gmail.com
This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, comments regarding the satisfaction of certain conditions and receipt of all applicable regulatory and other approvals. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57736
