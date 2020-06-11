Fairmont Announces Its Name Change

Vancouver, June 11, 2020 - Fairmont Resources Inc. ("Fairmont" or the "Company") is reporting that, in anticipation of the closing of two three-cornered amalgamations (the "Amalgamations") to be completed by and among Fairmont and certain of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Influencers Interactive Inc. ("Influencers") and 1250312 B.C. Ltd. ("Debtco"), Fairmont has effected a change of its name to "i3 Interactive Inc." The Amalgamations, which remain subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions and receipt of all applicable regulatory and other approvals, are expected to result in a reverse takeover of Fairmont by the shareholders of Influencers and Debtco.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Michael Lerner

CEO, CFO and Director

Tel: 416-710-4906

Email: mlerner10@gmail.com

