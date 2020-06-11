Rogue Corporate Update: Re-Allocation of Non-Flow Through and Flow Through Units for Current Financing

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, June 11, 2020 - Rogue Resources Inc. (TSX-V:RRS) ("Rogue" or the "Company") announces that it has received TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") approval for adjustments to its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Full details of the Private Placement can be found in Rogue's April 27, 2020 and May 27, 2020 news releases.

Previously, the Financing was to offer units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $150,000 (the "Unit Offering") and flow-through units of the Company ("FT Units") at a price of $0.07 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $200,000 (the "FT Unit Offering" and together with the Unit Offering, the Private Placement). The TSX-V has approved a re-allocation between the Unit and FT Unit Offerings with the Unit Offering now including gross proceeds of $250,000 and the FT Unit Offering now including gross proceeds of $100,000.

In addition, the TSX-V has approved extending the final closing of the Private Placement by 30 days until July 11, 2020. The Company plans to close a second and final tranche in the coming weeks, building on the first tranche which closed May 27, 2020 (please see the Company's May 27, 2020 news release), receiving aggregate gross proceeds of $160,740.

Rogue is a mining company focused on generating positive cash flow. Not tied to any commodity, it looks at rock value and quality deposits that can withstand all stages of the commodity price cycle. The Company includes Rogue Stone selling quarried limestone for landscape applications from two operating quarries in Ontario; Rogue Quartz focused on advancing its silica/quartz business with the Snow White Project in Ontario and the Silicon Ridge Project in Québec; and Rogue Timmins with the nickel resource at Langmuir and the gold potential at Radio Hill.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to the Company that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company which may constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "plans", "intends", "target", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "potential" and similar expressions, or are events or conditions that "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: closing of future tranches of the Private Placement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of the Company including, without limitation: business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future; commodity prices; exploration and development costs; mining operations, drilling plans and access to available goods and services and development parameters; regulatory restrictions; the ability of the Company to obtain applicable permits; the ability of the Company to service its debt obligations; the Company's ability to qualify for government funded support programs; the Company's ability to raise capital on terms acceptable to it or at all; activities of governmental authorities (including changes in taxation and regulation); currency fluctuations; the unpredictable economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the acquisition of equipment and recruitment of human resources required for the sales expansion; the global economic climate; and competition.

The Company believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable at this time but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements including, without limitation, those risks identified in the Company's most recent annual and interim management's discussion and analysis, copies of which are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

If the closing of the Private Placement does not occur then the Company may fail to meet certain conditions under its lending agreements and the Company could be considered in default under such agreements and there is a specific risk that the market price of the Company's securities will be negatively impacted (as further described the Company's April 27, 2020 news release).

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

