Mosaic Announces May 2020 Sales Revenues and Volumes

TAMPA, June 11, 2020 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its May 2020 sales revenue and sales volumes by business unit.

Potash(1) May 2020 May 2019 Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 810 745 Sales Revenues in millions $176 $204

Mosaic Fertilizantes(1) May 2020 May 2019 Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 870 623 Sales Revenues in millions $259 $251

Phosphates(1) May 2020 May 2019 Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 608 752 Sales Revenues in millions $214 $325

(1)The revenues and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.

(2)Tonnes = finished product tonnes

Phosphates sales volumes were higher in May 2019 due to the weather related delays in North America, while May 2020 reflects the tail end of an early spring season.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

