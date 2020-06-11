Gold Rush Cariboo Corp. Provides Update Regarding Delay in Interim Financial Statements Due to COVID-19

Toronto, June 11, 2020 - Gold Rush Cariboo Corp. (TSXV: GDBO) (OTC: SGRWF) ("Gold Rush" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release of May 12, 2020, the Company wishes to provide an update with respect to its interim financial statements for the interim period ended March 31, 2020. The Company is relying upon the blanket relief program announced on March 18, 2020 (the "Blanket Order") by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") extending deadlines to file financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"). The Company confirms that it is relying on the relief therein in respect of its interim financial statements and MD&A for the interim period ended March 31, 2020, which it intends to file by June 15, 2020. Until the Company has filed such financial statements and MD&A, insiders of the Company are subject to the Company's share trading and black-out policy.

Other than as previously disclosed by the Company, there have been no material business developments since the date of the interim financial statements and MD&A that were filed by the Company on March 2, 2020.

In addition, the Company announces it is continuing to execute against its current business plan, while also exploring various alternatives of financing for the company and business strategy. The Company acknowledges the given market conditions and challenges due to the global pandemic, and is looking to several options to attract new funding, including but not limited to a potential consolidation of the current common shares of the Company.

Conan Taylor

President

1-877-497-0528

