Sun Metals Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, June 11, 2020 - Sun Metals Corp. (TSXV: SUNM) ("Sun Metals" or "we" or the "Company") announces the results of voting at its virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held Thursday, June 11, 2020. A total of 38,103,235 common shares were voted, representing 25.74% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and management. All six of the individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected as set out below:



Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Donald McInnes 36,498,864 95.79% 1,604,371 4.21% Steve Robertson 37,992,924 99.71% 110,311 0.29% Sean Tetzlaff 36,398,864 95.53% 1,704,371 4.47% Mark O'Dea 36,481,424 95.74% 1,621,811 4.26% Glen Garratt 37,992,364 99.71% 110,871 0.29% Richard Bailes 35,768,045 93.87% 2,335,190 6.13%

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) reappointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix their remuneration; and (ii) approving and ratifying the Company's Stock Option Plan.

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options exercisable to purchase up to 4,030,000 common shares in the capital of the Company until June 11, 2025 to directors, officers, employees, and certain consultants. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.18 per share and have been granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About Sun Metals

Sun Metals is advancing its 100% owned flagship, high-grade Stardust Project located in northcentral British Columbia, Canada. Stardust is a high-grade polymetallic Carbonate Replacement Deposit with a rich history. Sun Metals also owns the Lorraine copper-gold project (joint-ventured with Teck Resources Ltd.), and the OK copper-molybdenum project.

