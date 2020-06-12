Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Sun Metals Announces AGM Results

00:55 Uhr  |  CNW

Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, June 11, 2020 - Sun Metals Corp. (TSXV: SUNM) ("Sun Metals" or "we" or the "Company") announces the results of voting at its virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held Thursday, June 11, 2020. A total of 38,103,235 common shares were voted, representing 25.74% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and management. All six of the individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected as set out below:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Donald McInnes

36,498,864

95.79%

1,604,371

4.21%

Steve Robertson

37,992,924

99.71%

110,311

0.29%

Sean Tetzlaff

36,398,864

95.53%

1,704,371

4.47%

Mark O'Dea

36,481,424

95.74%

1,621,811

4.26%

Glen Garratt

37,992,364

99.71%

110,871

0.29%

Richard Bailes

35,768,045

93.87%

2,335,190

6.13%

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) reappointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix their remuneration; and (ii) approving and ratifying the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Grant of Incentive Stock Options
The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options exercisable to purchase up to 4,030,000 common shares in the capital of the Company until June 11, 2025 to directors, officers, employees, and certain consultants. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.18 per share and have been granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Sun Metals Corp.

Steve Robertson
Chief Executive Officer

An updated interactive corporate presentation is available on Sun Metals' website at https://www.sunmetals.ca/investors/presentation/.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Sun Metals

Sun Metals is advancing its 100% owned flagship, high-grade Stardust Project located in northcentral British Columbia, Canada. Stardust is a high-grade polymetallic Carbonate Replacement Deposit with a rich history. Sun Metals also owns the Lorraine copper-gold project (joint-ventured with Teck Resources Ltd.), and the OK copper-molybdenum project.

SOURCE Sun Metals



Contact
For more information, please contact Susie Bell, Investor Relations for Sun Metals at sbell@sunmetals.ca, 604-697-4953, or Steve Robertson, President and CEO of Sun Metals, at srobertson@sunmetals.ca, (604) 697-4952
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Sun Metals Corp.

Sun Metals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2N8WN
CA86681L1085
www.sunmetals.ca
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap