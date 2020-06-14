Deep-South Grant Options For Investors Relation Services

Vancouver, June 14, 2020 - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep- South" or "the Company") (TSXV:DSM) - Frankfurt: DSD) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 750,000 stock options of the Company to Paradox Public Relations Inc. Each option entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of 8 cents per share for a five-year period. The options are vesting every 6 months for a period of 24 months. Options are granted in accordance with Policy 4.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange and the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan.

Paradox is under agreement with Deep-South since January 18, 2017. The options are granted in replacement of the options granted with the original agreement. The original options have matured un-exercised.

About Deep-South Resources Inc.

Deep-South Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company largely held by Namibian shareholders and Management with 24% and Teck Resources Ltd. with 23% of Deep-South share capital.

Deep-South currently holds 100% of the Haib Copper project in Namibia, one of the largest copper porphyry deposits in Africa. Deep-South also holds an investment of 75% in the Kapili Tepe Copper exploration project in Turkey. Deep-South's growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets, in significant mineralized zones, close to infrastructure, in stable countries.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as identified in Deep- South's periodic filings with Canadian Securities Regulators that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

More information is available by contacting Pierre Leveille, President & CEO at

+1-819-340-0140 or at: info@deepsouthresources.com or Paradox Public Relations at +1-514-341-0408

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.