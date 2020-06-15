Cann Global Limited: Research Results Lead to Broader Auto-immune Research

Sydney, Australia - On the 26th of February 2018, Cann Global Ltd. 's (ASX:CGB) medical Cannabis research division, Medical Cannabis Research Group Pty Ltd (MCRG) entered into a research agreement with Professor David (Dedi) Meiri and his team at the Technion, Israel's renowned university, to research the possibility of the use of cannabis in the treatment of autoimmune disease, specifically multiple sclerosis (MS).See the following link to the announcement released by the Company at that time:https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180226/pdf/43rxp6bh4v8lrk.pdfThe Technion's lab is widely considered to be the leading cannabis research lab globally and has the unique ability to comprehensively profile cannabinoid composition for a variety of cannabis strains and to purify single Phytocannabinoids (molecules synthesised by the cannabis plant) and create suspect profiles for examination in different studies.Dr. Meiri explains that there are at least 144 unique Phytocannabinoids within the cannabis plant aside from the more commonly known THC and CBD compounds. Dr. Meiri and his team have developed new analytical tools to identify these 144 cannabinoids and have been working diligently to isolate and categorise these cannabinoids so that their therapeutic effects can be further understood.During the research over the past two years, Dr. Meiri has already successfully identified a unique cannabis strain that in-vitro and in-vivo has shown to not only slow down the progression of MS but in some cases actually reverses the damage caused by the disease.For further information see the information in the Appendix to this announcement and also please view the 'Webinar With Dr Dedi Meiri "Science Of The Plant"- Cannabis Research Now by following this link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSCsTUqO-t4(from minutes 18:20 to 20).During the course of the research, the Technion has also established an in-vitro screening for various immune cells such as T cells (CD-4 cells) where it was found that different cannabis chemovars had different killing abilities on human CD4 cells. CFSE cell proliferation assays have shown that proliferating human CD4 cells were more sensitive to treatment with cannabis chemovars than resting-activated human CD4 T Cells. As a result, based on the latest progress report, the Technion has found a chemovar that can effectively kill CD4 T cells that have become destructive instead of productive. This process is essential to controlling harmful autoimmune responses.Please refer to Appendix 1 in link below for more details on the Research performed to date.The Company is very encouraged with these results to date, and the possibility of a product being developed that may assist the millions of people suffering from this debilitating disease.POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANCE OF THESE RESULTS ON AUTOIMMUNE RESPONSES IN OTHER DISEASESBased on the significance of the results to date on Medical Cannabis as a potential therapy for the malfunctioning of the immune system in multiple sclerosis which The Technion has successfully been investigating over the past two years, the research team has suggested that it is worth investigating if the same strain of cannabis may also be effective in helping patients avoid or recover from the serious harm a malfunctioning immune system may cause in other diseases.The malfunction of the immune system where the immune system attacks the body instead of defending the body is the basis of auto-immune diseases including Multiple Sclerosis, (MS). "Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a complex disease with many different immune cells involved in its pathogenesis, and in particular Tcells as the most recognized cell type [...] Today we know that MS is a chronic inflammatory autoimmune, demyelinating and degenerative disease of the CNS." Dr Meiri believes it is worth researching if the same compounds already identified in our research to control the immune response in MS, may assist in blocking the progression of the attack on healthy tissues caused by harmful immune responses in other diseases.As stated above, during the research performed for our Company on MS, the Technion has found a chemovar that can effectively kill CD4 T cells that have become destructive instead of productive.As put forward by researchers in the scientific community, the stabilisation of CD4 T cells should be looked at as a potential therapy for controlling other diseases.CD4 T cells play a central role in immune protection. Commonly known as helper cells, they carry out different roles, such as activating other immune cells, B-lymphocytes to produce antibodies and play a critical role in activating and regulating the immune reaction. However, in autoimmune diseases such as MS, and other diseases involving the immune response, the T cells can become the enemy causing the body to attack its own tissues.The Company is currently in discussions with the Technion to prepare the parameters of new concurrent intended clinical trials to investigate how this particular Cannabis strain can have an impact on other patients whose immune system is causing damage to healthy cells. The Technion and Dr. Meiri have the capability, in conjunction with leading hospitals in Israel, to perform these necessary clinical trials over the coming months.As Cannabis and the identified specific cannabis strains are already authorised to be given to patients in Israel under health care and physician prescription, it is important to note that clinical trials using whole Cannabis extracts are very different from traditional pharmaceutical clinical trials and do not require phase 1 of safety and toxicity. Phase 1 in clinical trials evaluate the drug's safety and toxicity at different dose levels which is not required when doing trials on natural cannabis products which have already been approved for use. Therefore, significant results on efficacy may be possible in relatively short periods of time.This also means that a legal product can already be produced and distributed wherever cannabis can be legally prescribed.The Company will inform the market once parameters of any clinical trials are finalised.We believe this is a great opportunity for CGB to be part of further research which may be of significant benefit to global health. Scientists around the world have suggested different potential therapies to try to treat the immune system malfunction in auto immune diseases, but to date most suggested therapies have potential harmful side effect. The Company is proud to be backing up a clinical trial that will be focusing on a more natural compound which is proven to be safer to give to patients due to its extremely low levels of toxicity or side effects.Since Dr. Meiri and his team have been exceedingly successful to date in their Medical Cannabis research, CGB hopes that the success of the research that the Technion is undertaking will continue for the benefit of both world health and added value for CGB's shareholders.DR MEIRI COMMENTS:"In parallel with working on the whole Cannabis extract for the clinical trials and the development of our product, we are also working on isolating specific Phytocannabinoids of the Cannabis strain that we have found to be the most effective in our research for MS treatment (which forms part of creating our IP) and further elucidating their mechanism of action."We believe that we will create strong Intellectual Property relating to cannabis-based treatments of MS, and we will have preclinical results from isolated molecules with a better understanding of the dosing and mechanism of action. This additional research in isolating the molecules from the whole strains should ready us for the next development stage of 'on shelf pharmaceutical grade products and an option to licence the molecules to the Veal' pharma industry."It is important to mention again that the clinical trials currently being planned with whole Cannabis extract for immediate therapeutic treatment, are very different from regular clinical trials and do not demand phase 1 of safety. We are sufficiently experienced to begin these trials quickly."PNINA FELDMAN-EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON-SAYS:"We were very excited to hear that the Israeli government has now approved Cannabis export. It means that if clinical trials are successful, this will allow CGB to facilitate the distribution of a Cannabis product as a potential remedy for MS and potentially other auto immune diseases in Australia and beyond. We are looking forward to the exciting times ahead and are thrilled to be a part of the ground-breaking research in the use of Medical Cannabis as a potential treatment for autoimmune diseases. Our research has provided us with consistent achievements along the way and we feel we are reaching our research goals quicker than initially anticipated."The Company is now actively seeking large pharmaceutical investors or companies to partner with us in developing and commercialising this research."We thank Professor Meiri and his team for their brilliant work and thank all the shareholders who have the confidence that despite difficult times we will achieve our goals."To view additional EXPLANATORY NOTES, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/BSZU92WT





