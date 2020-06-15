Rupert Resources Announces Board Changes

Rupert Resources Ltd. (“Rupert” or “the Corporation”) announces changes to its Board to take place with immediate effect. Michael Ouellette, Chief Executive Officer of a US based family office and George Ogilvie: P.Eng., President and Chief Executive Officer of Rubicon Minerals Corp. will join the Board as Non-Executive Directors. Robert Suttie, a Non-Executive Director since November 2017 is to retire from the Board.

Chairman of Rupert Resources, Gunnar Nilsson said "Michael and George bring extensive financial, technical and operational experience to Rupert as we look to build on the new discoveries at Area 1 and advance the Pahtavaara Project. I would also take this opportunity to thank Rob Suttie for his valued contribution to the Company since 2017.”

Michael Ouellette currently serves as Chief Executive Officer for a US-based family office and has over two decades of executive leadership in the family office industry. Throughout most of his career, he has worked with closely-held companies, private and public investments, and on board governance including several appointments as a Director or an advisor for private and non-profit organizations. He has a degree in Business Management from the University of Maine and also holds a Masters Degree in Public Policy with a specialization in Financial Management from the Muskie School of Public Policy at USM. Mr. Ouellette will chair the Audit Committee of the Corporation.

George Ogilvie is a mining industry executive with more than 30 years of management, operating, and technical experience in the mining industry. Previously, Mr. Ogilvie was the CEO of Kirkland Lake Gold Inc., where he and his team improved operations at the Macassa Mine and elevated the company’s profile with the acquisition of St. Andrew Goldfields. Prior to this, Mr. Ogilvie was the CEO of Rambler Metals & Mining Plc (“Rambler”), where he and his team guided the evolution of the company from grassroots exploration to a profitable junior producer. Mr. Ogilvie began his mining career in 1989 with AngloGold in South Africa working in the ultra-deep, high-grade, gold mines in the Witwatersand Basin. In 1997, he was the Mine Superintendent at the Ruttan Mine in Northern Manitoba for HudBay Minerals Inc. (formerly Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting Co. Ltd.). In 2004, Mr. Ogilvie joined Dynatec Corporation as their Area Manager for the Sudbury Basin and later worked at the McCreedy West Mine as Mine Manager. In 2007, he joined Rambler as Chief Operating Officer, later becoming President and CEO. Mr. Ogilvie received his B.Sc. (Hons.) in Mining and Petroleum Engineering from Strathclyde University in Glasgow, Scotland, holds his Mine Managers Certificate (South Africa) and is a registered Professional Engineer in Ontario, Canada

Rupert is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “RUP”. The Company owns the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits and concessions located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland (“Pahtavaara”). Pahtavaara previously produced over 420koz of gold and 474koz remains in an Inferred mineral resource (4.6 Mt at a grade of 3.2 g/t Au at a 1.5 g/t Au cut-off grade, see the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report: Pahtavaara Project, Finland” with an effective date of April 16, 2018, prepared by Brian Wolfe, Principal Consultant, International Resource Solutions Pty Ltd., an independent qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). The Company also holds a 100% interest in two properties in Central Finland - Hirsikangas and Osikonmaki; the Gold Centre property, which consists of mineral claims located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake, Ontario; and the Surf Inlet Property in British Columbia.

