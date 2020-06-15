Mountain Boy Arranges Financing - Exploration Begins at American Creek

Vancouver, June 15, 2020 - Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. ("Mountain Boy" or the "Company") (TSXV:MTB) (Frankfurt:M9UA) announces that it plans to raise gross proceeds of C$2,000,000 through a non-brokered private placement consisting of Units priced of C$0.25 per Unit ("Unit") and Flow-through Common Shares at a price of C$0.30 per Common Share (the "FT Offering"). The proceeds raised from the financing will be prioritized to the American Creek project.

The American Creek project is located in the highly prospective American Creek corridor of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The project, which has a rich mining history, is road accessible and only 20 kilometres north of the deep-water sea port of Stewart. Mountain Boy has consolidated a 2600-hectare property, compiled historic production and exploration information, and has a robust understanding of the geological setting.

Exploration Plans:

The fully funded Phase 1 of the 2020 exploration program begins this month (See News Release May 27th, 2020) and is designed to more precisely define drill targets for Phase 2 of the program. The drill program is intended to confirm the geological model that points to district-scale silver-gold potential. The emerging geological model holds that the various mineralized occurrences are surface expressions of a large geological system. That system is interpreted to be analogous to the Premier District, located immediately west of the American Creek property (See News Release May 21st, 2020).

Financing Details:

Each Unit will be comprised of one Common Share and one-half of one Common Share purchase Warrant. Each full Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.40 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. The gross proceeds from the FT Offering of Flow Through shares will be invested in eligible exploration expenditures in the province of British Columbia and certain British Columbia residents may be eligible for addition income tax deductions making this offering's shares commonly referred to as "super" flow through shares.

All securities will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing. The Company may pay finder's fees and Insiders may be participating in this offering.

The offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable laws.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Lawrence Roulston

President & CEO

(604) 687-3520

For further information, contact:

Nancy Curry

VP Corporate Development

(604) 220-2971

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.