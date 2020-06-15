Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Vision Lithium Completes Acquisition of 3 Properties in New Brunswick

15.06.2020  |  CNW
VAL-D'OR, June 15, 2020 - Vision Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLI) (OTC PINK: ABEPF) (the "Company" or "Vision Lithium") is pleased to announce the closing of its acquisition (the "Transaction") of a 100% undivided interest in the Red Brook, Epithermal and Benjamin mineral exploration properties (the "Properties") from 9248-7792 Quebec Inc. and Prospect Or Corp. pursuant to the terms and conditions of the purchase agreement between the parties, previously announced on June 3, 2020. The three contiguous Properties comprise 17 mineral claims covering 4,760 hectares (47.6 km2) located approximately 60 km West of the mining centre of Bathurst in Northern New Brunswick.

About Vision Lithium Inc.

Vision Lithium Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on exploring and developing high quality mineral assets including gold, copper and lithium in safe jurisdictions, primarily in Canada. The Company is led by skilled and qualified mineral exploration experts and business professionals. Vision Lithium is committed to discovering new world class assets and bringing these assets to production, starting with the Dôme Lemieux copper-zinc property in Quebec's Gaspé region, its polymettalic properties in New Brunswick, and the Sirmac lithium property located in Northern Quebec.

For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.visionlithium.com or contact us at info@visionlithium.com.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Vision Lithium Inc.



Contact
regarding the Transaction, please contact: Victor Cantore, Executive Chairman, Tel: 514-831-3809, Email: vcantore@visionlithium.com; Yves Rougerie, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tel: 819-316-0474, Email: yrougerie@visionlithium.com

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Vision Lithium Inc.

Vision Lithium Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2JG9P
CA92837C1095
www.visionlithium.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap