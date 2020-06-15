Vision Lithium Completes Acquisition of 3 Properties in New Brunswick

VAL-D'OR, June 15, 2020 - Vision Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLI) (OTC PINK: ABEPF) (the "Company" or "Vision Lithium") is pleased to announce the closing of its acquisition (the "Transaction") of a 100% undivided interest in the Red Brook, Epithermal and Benjamin mineral exploration properties (the "Properties") from 9248-7792 Quebec Inc. and Prospect Or Corp. pursuant to the terms and conditions of the purchase agreement between the parties, previously announced on June 3, 2020. The three contiguous Properties comprise 17 mineral claims covering 4,760 hectares (47.6 km) located approximately 60 km West of the mining centre of Bathurst in Northern New Brunswick.

About Vision Lithium Inc.

Vision Lithium Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on exploring and developing high quality mineral assets including gold, copper and lithium in safe jurisdictions, primarily in Canada. The Company is led by skilled and qualified mineral exploration experts and business professionals. Vision Lithium is committed to discovering new world class assets and bringing these assets to production, starting with the Dôme Lemieux copper-zinc property in Quebec's Gaspé region, its polymettalic properties in New Brunswick, and the Sirmac lithium property located in Northern Quebec.

