Gold Lion Mobilizes Exploration Crews to its Erikson Ridge and South Orogrande Properties; Expands South Orogrande Land Package

Vancouver, June 12, 2020 - Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") (CSE:GL) (CNSX:GL.CN) (OTC:GLIOF) (FWB:2BC) is pleased to announce that it has mobilized exploration crews to its Erikson Ridge and South Orogrande gold projects (the "Projects") located near Elk City, Idaho. The properties are under option from EMX Royalty Corp. During the upcoming work program, phase I high-resolution Volterra 3D array IP surveys will be completed on both Projects. Immediately following the geophysical programs, a geochemical sampling program will be conducted on the Companies South Orogrande Property where the X-Zones' Au-in-soil anomaly currently remains open to the south.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it recently increased its land position by staking over 40 additional lode claims extending its South Orogrande land package. The additional staking covers the inferred southern extension of the Orogrande Shear Zone. The current gold-in-soil anomaly remains wide open to the south and projects across several turn-of-the-century underground gold mines which were shut down during World War II and have not since been re-opened or explored. The upcoming geochemical sampling program will include coverage over this recently staked ground.

The Company has reviewed all provincial and state recommended COVID travel precautions and have implemented a stringent COVID response plan to ensure crew safety during the upcoming work programs.

Qualified Person

Agnes Koffyberg, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its precious metal focused portfolio including the South Orogrande, Erikson Ridge, Robber Gulch, Cuteye and the Fairview Properties located in Idaho and British Columbia. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Oliver Friesen

CEO

T: +1 (778) 772-1751

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Gold Lion Resources described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.