Jaxon Announces Phase One of 2020 Exploration Program - Pursuing Porphyry Targets at Red Springs, Silver/Gold Targets at Netalzul Mountain

Vancouver, June 15, 2020 - Jaxon Mining Inc. (TSXV: JAX) (FSE: 0U31) (OTC: JXMNF) ("Jaxon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Phase One of the Company's 2020 field exploration program at its Hazelton Property near Smithers in northwestern British Columbia.

Phase One will focus on the quartz-tourmaline breccia associated copper porphyry systems at the Red Springs AOI and the recently consolidated Netalzul Mountain and Blunt Mountain AOIs. Results will be integrated with the Woodhead Study (https://jaxonmining.com/news/2020/jaxon-receives-woodhead-study-geophysical-signatures-further-delineate-porphyry-targets-at-the-hazelton-property/), and used to update the Company's conceptual geological models for drill-site targeting.

2020 Phase One Field Exploration Program

Soil sampling and mapping of the Razorback copper porphyry target at Red Springs (Figure 1) has been contracted to HEG & Associates Exploration Services Inc. ("HEG") who previously worked on the delineation of many recent discoveries in northwestern B.C., and continues to be active in the region. HEG has observed the porphyry targets at Red Springs to exhibit some of the highest in soil copper grades and stronger supporting geochemical signatures when compared to other already developed porphyries in B.C. An earlier program at Red Springs, completed by HEG, identified two large high-grade Cu in soil anomalies and one Au in soil anomaly at the Primary Ridge target area (Figure 1,2).

The 2020 program will include:

A ~1000-1200 soil sampling program consisting of a systematic grid of 50 m x 50 m at the Razorback copper porphyry target covering approximately 2 km 2 (Figure 1) where high-grade Cu porphyry rock samples were discovered in the 2018-2019 field seasons (Table 1);

(Figure 1) where high-grade Cu porphyry rock samples were discovered in the 2018-2019 field seasons (Table 1); A 20 m x 20 m soil sampling program at the Au anomaly area previously sampled in 2019 (Figure 2);

Detailed geologic mapping of the prospect (1:2000 or finer); and

Detailed alteration mapping of the prospect (1:2000 or finer).

A 4-6 km 2 area, 100 m x 20 m grid lines-based ground magnetic surveying, mapping and rock sampling program at the Razorback porphyry target and gold-bearing tourmaline breccia zone/pipe area (Figure 3). The ground magnetic survey has been demonstrated to be an effective tool; the 2019 survey delineated a magnetic low porphyry drilling target at the Primary Ridge area (Figure 3). This is targeted for drilling in this year's Phase Two work program (dependant on constraints imposed by COVID-19).





area, 100 m x 20 m grid lines-based ground magnetic surveying, mapping and rock sampling program at the Razorback porphyry target and gold-bearing tourmaline breccia zone/pipe area (Figure 3). The ground magnetic survey has been demonstrated to be an effective tool; the 2019 survey delineated a magnetic low porphyry drilling target at the Primary Ridge area (Figure 3). This is targeted for drilling in this year's Phase Two work program (dependant on constraints imposed by COVID-19). Surface prospecting at the Netalzul Mountain and Blunt Mountain AOIs, focusing on areas where historical and 2019 fieldwork show strong magnetic anomalies, I.P. anomalies, high-grade polymetallic rock samples and strong alteration, which may host both porphyry type mineralization and intermediate to epithermal Ag-Au-Pb-Zn polymetallic sulfidation type mineralization (Figure 4).





Figure 1: Proposed Razorback Copper Porphyry Target Soil Sampling Program and Soil Samples Showing Cu Anomalies at Primary Ridge Target in 2019 at Red Springs AOI (Jaxon Mining, 2020)



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/881/57865_f8422f9334e0e8fd_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Au in Soil Anomaly at Red Springs AOI (Jaxon Mining, 2020)



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/881/57865_f8422f9334e0e8fd_002full.jpg





Table 1: Rock Samples from the Razorback Porphyry Target Area (2018-2019 Fieldwork)

S ample ID Easting Northing Area Description Cu % ICP-240 Ag ppm IMS-117 Mo ppm IMS-117 A0020277 611350 6114487 North-West Cirque Angular boulder, seds with 3% cpy, 1% py 0.306 2.27 1.43 A0020278 611470 6114409 North-West Cirque Seds with tiny bands of tml, 1% cpy in the bands and1% in fractures, 1 % pyseds with tiny bands of tml, 1% cpy in the bands and 1% in fractures 0.332 3.85 5 A0020279 611453 6114473 North-West

Cirque Siliceous seds with bands of qtz tml, 1-2% cpy in fractures, 1% diss py & in fractures 0.108 0.66 6.55 A0020280 611322 6114714 North-West Cirque Qtz tml bx with 2% cp diss, 2% py diss 0.346 1.18 1 A0020281 611334 6114761 North-West Cirque Very siliceous seds, 2-3% cpy diss and in fractures, 5% diss py 0.212 1.29 2.62 A0020298 611709 6115829 North cirque Large boulder, granite diorite with 3% cpy in fractures and minor malachite, trace moly, .5% cpy diss 0.756 14.13 53.41 A0020300 611855 6115601 North cirque Large boulder, granite diorte with qtz vein 3% cpy & .5% moly 1.641 12.51 295.99 A0020651 611634 6115774 North Cirque 5cm qtz carbonate veinin granite diorite, 1% cpy % py minor malachite 0.138 3.08 14.02 719507 611312 6114799 North-West Cirque Biotite diorite & cpy 0.201 1.55 18.22 719508 611312 6114797 North-West Cirque Biotite diorite & cpy 0.354 3.39 12.55 719511 611373 6114787 North-West Cirque Biotite diorite & cpy 0.279 3.42 19.96 719669 611421 6114747 North-West Cirque Fine grained hornfels sediment, A float sample from alarge rock near its source. The rock had an oxidized 0.431 4.96 1.83 719861 611176 6115093 North Cirque Angular float, intrusive diorite with 1-2 %cpy in a 6 cm 0.142 5.32 4.82





Figure 3: 2020 Planned Ground Magnetic Survey Area at Red Springs AOI (Jaxon Mining, 2020)



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/881/57865_f8422f9334e0e8fd_004full.jpg



Figure 4: 2020 Proposed Work Areas (outlined in yellow) at Netalzul Mt and Blunt Mt AOIs (Jaxon Mining, 2020)



To view an enhanced version of this Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/881/57865_f8422f9334e0e8fd_005full.jpg

Mr. John King Burns, Chairman and CEO commented, "We are already benefiting from this winter's regional studies and re-modeling exercises around Hazelton, including reviews of Red Springs, Blunt Mountain, Netalzul Mountain and Max AOIs. The indications are profound and exciting. Jaxon's Hazelton property belongs to the Stikine Terrane; its geology and mineralization occurrences are analogous to and present the potential for the delineation of both major porphyry systems and related sister deposits, like the Blackwater (Capoose) gold-silver deposit and Silver Standard New Hazelton mine, with their similar geological setting and geochronology to Netalzul and Max."

"Key to Jaxon's approach to its conceptual geological modeling and target vectoring at Hazelton is the recognition that only a very active and large porphyry system could generate the amount of fluids that produced the anomalously large and extensive tourmaline breccia occurrence we have identified at Red Springs. As a result of the regional work we have conducted, we now believe the showings of mineralization at the Netalzul and Max target areas are distal to and are products of the activity of those porphyry systems. While we remain focused on testing the porphyry system at Red Springs in 2020-2021, we have upgraded the prospects at the Netalzul and Max target areas."

"Data from previous work conducted at Max was reviewed and re-modeled based on a re-evaluation of the 2017 drilling core. Our new conceptual model indicates that Max hosts a high-grade silver occurrence. The occurrence is not of a classical VMS origin, but of an analog to the type of deposit at Blackwater, a structurally controlled hydrothermal and epigenetic sulfides deposit. We plan to do more work at Max, including core re-logging with additional geophysical and geochemical remodeling, during Phase Two of our 2020 program."

"The 2020 Phase One work program is designed to guide geologically informed drill targeting decisions at Red Springs and our other AOIs. The 2020 drilling program is planned as part of Phase Two, now scheduled for September and October. The impact on operations from both COVID-19 and the volatility in the capital markets continues to be profound. The challenges and risks of increasing the scale of exploration activities are extreme, even with the support of higher gold and copper prices. Jaxon is fortunate to be able to continue to advance and prepare several significant targets for drill testing at each of its AOIs. If COVID-19 and the markets allow, 2020-2021 will be an exciting time for Jaxon."

Qualified Person

Yingting (Tony) Guo, P.Geo., President of Jaxon Mining Inc., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and prepared the scientific and technical information and verified the data supporting such scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

