Durango Launches AGORACOM Online Marketing Program

Vancouver, June 15, 2020 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") is pleased to announce the launch of a 12 month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purpose of targeting potential investors. Durango is paying $0 in cash for the program thanks to AGORACOM's cashless and fully compliant shares for services program.

Durango has also launched "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment.

SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK

In 2019, AGORACOM surpassed 600 million page views, exceeded industry engagement metrics by over 400% and has served over 350 public companies.

The Durango HUB containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos and other helpful information updated in real-time over the next 12 months can be found at: https://agoracom.com/ir/Durango

The Durango HUB will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, content marketing, search engine marketing and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network. AGORACOM is the only small cap marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressions per month in 2019.

MODERATED DISCUSSION FOR DURANGO RESOURCES MANAGEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERS

Durango has also launched "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment.

AGORACOM "CEO Verified" forums provide the small cap industry's first ever identity verification of company executives on an investor platform. For the first time ever, small cap CEO's and officers can post within a discussion forum without the risk of impersonation. As the ultimate influencers of their own companies, "CEO Verified" Forums create unmatched levels of engagement between management and investors that create civilized, constructive and factual conversation.

The Durango Forum can be found at: https://agoracom.com/ir/Durango/forums/discussion

VERIFIED DURANGO OFFICER AT LAUNCH

Marcy Kiesman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Durango Resources Inc.

Marcy Kiesman, Durango CEO stated, "We are looking forward to working with Agoracom to help Durango with our overall communication and marketing stratety. We plan to have a busy 2020 and want to ensure we are in a position where we can keep our shareholders easily informed on our activities."

George Tsiolis, AGORACOM Founder stated "I am delighted that Durango has put their faith in Agoracom yet again. I believe in their vision for the Trove and East Barry properties in Windfall Lake, Quebec; which also happens to be the most active exploration cafsmp in Canada. Durango is perfectly positioned for discovery in 2020. We look forward to taking their story to the world and encourage shareholders to do the same by participating and sharing the Durango HUB with their networks."

SHARES FOR SERVICES

Term and Compensation

TERM: June 1st 2020 - May 31st 2021

FEES: $CDN 60 000 + GST

$60 000 to be paid via Shares for Services Under TSX Venture Policy 4.3 (Section 5)

- $12,000 Shares For Services Upon Commencement June 1, 2020 (initial set up of HUB, marketing materials and search engine programs) - $12, 000 Shares for Services at end of Third Month September 1, 2020 - $12, 000 Shares for Services at end of Sixth Month December 1, 2020 - $12, 000 Shares for Services at end of Ninth Month March 1, 2021 - $12, 000 Shares for Services at end of Twelfth Month May 31, 2021



Per TSX Venture Policy 4.3 (Section 6.1), the deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to advertiser in each period and are to be calculated using the closing price on each date above. The term of the Agreement will be for one year effective immediately. The Company will issue a press release after the issuance of shares under the terms of the Agreement.

ABOUT AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

ABOUT DURANGO RESOURCES

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, including, without limitation, the company's limited operating history and history of losses, the inability to successfully obtain further funding, the inability to raise capital on terms acceptable to the company, the inability to compete effectively in the marketplace, the inability to complete the proposed acquisition and such other risks that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in the company's projections or forward-looking statements. All forward looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the company as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.