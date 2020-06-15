Vox Royalty Strengthens Management Team with Addition of Experienced CFO and General Counsel and Annnounces IR Partnership with Adelaide Capital

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, June 15, 2020 - Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) ("Vox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Pascal Attard as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Mr. Attard joins with broad experience in accounting and corporate finance, most recently serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Delivra Corp. until November 2019.

Mr. Attard stated: "I am excited to contribute to the strategic vision of the Vox Royalty leadership team as the Company continues to execute its industry-leading growth strategy in the mining royalty space".

Pascal held the position of Chief Financial Officer of Delivra Corp. until November 2019, where he had a broad scope of authority, including executive guidance for finance, accounting, contracts, treasury, taxation, mergers and acquisitions and investor relations. Mr. Attard played a key role in successfully guiding the company through the sale of its business in 2019. Mr. Attard joined Delivra Corp. in June 2015 and also held the positions of Vice-President of Finance and Corporate Controller. Prior to Delivra Corp., Mr. Attard was the Corporate Controller for Red Tiger Mining Inc. from March 2012 to March 2015. Mr. Attard holds a Bachelor of Accountancy, with Honours, from Brock University and holds the designation of Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Accountant.

Vox is also pleased to announce a new partnership with, Adelaide Capital ("Adelaide"), a leading investor relations and capital markets advisory firm, to provide investor relations and consulting services to the Company. Adelaide is a full-service investor relations firm that brings a unique and powerful perspective and a re-engineered investor relations business model. Adelaide will work closely with Vox to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets program, which includes assisting with non-deal roadshows, virtual campaigns, conferences and assisting with investor communication. In exchange for Adelaide's services, the Company has agreed to pay a monthly fee of C$10,000, in addition to 12,000 stock options at an exercise price of $3.50 per share and a two year term.

Vox also announces the appointment of Adrian Cochrane as Vice President, Legal Affairs and General Counsel, effective August 5, 2020.

Prior to his appointment at Vox, Mr. Cochrane was a solicitor at Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP in Toronto and Walkers in Grand Cayman, where he focused on public company representation, capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, international corporate reorganizations, corporate finance and secured lending transactions, and private equity transactions. Most recently, Adrian has served as in-house counsel for an investment firm in the Cayman Islands. Mr. Cochrane received a B.A. (Hons.) in Sociology from the University of Calgary and a J.D. from the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Cochrane is admitted to practice as an attorney-at-law in the Cayman Islands and holds a current practising certificate.

In conjunction with the appointment of Mr. Attard and Mr. Cochrane, the Company has granted an aggregate of 133,143 Restricted Share Units "RSUs". The vesting of the RSU's occurs in three stages with 1/3 on each of the first, second and third anniversary dates. Each RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company.

Kyle Floyd, CEO of Vox commented: "We are thrilled with the significant additions of Adelaide Capital, Pascal Attard and Adrian Cochrane to the Vox team. The personnel expansion adds immense value, building on the Company's very strong leadership team. The expansion of the executive team enhances Vox's immense growth efforts in royalty acquisitions; meanwhile, the addition of the Adelaide Capital team will further increase the Vox investor awareness and capital markets communication efforts."

About Vox

Vox is a growth and precious metals focused mining royalty and streaming company. Vox holds a portfolio of 37 royalties and streaming assets and 1 royalty option. Vox's interests span seven jurisdictions, including Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, Mexico, the United States and Madagascar. Vox has royalties on producing mines in addition to royalties over several long-life, development-stage assets. Recognizing the upside potential of exploration success, Vox also acquires and holds a portfolio of royalties over exploration-stage assets. Vox has been the fastest growing royalty & streaming acquisition company since January 2019, announcing 12 separate royalty transactions. Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com

SOURCE Vox Royalty