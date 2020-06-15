Desert Mountain Energy Mobilizing Drill Rig for First Two Wells of Its Helium Program in Arizona's Holbrook Basin

Vancouver, June 15th, 2020 - - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:DME) U.S. (OTC:DMEHF) (Frankfurt: QM01) is pleased to announce that it is now mobilizing heavy machinery, equipment and supplies for the initial two wells of its helium drill program in Arizona's Holbrook Basin. Included are the drill rig, swivel, various bits, blow-out protector, air compressors, casing, wiring, cement mix and pumping equipment, etc. Much of this equipment is now on site and being readied for the

commencement of drilling, which is anticipated to be on or about Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Drake Well Service Inc., a highly experienced Southwest Regional drilling contractor that has been family-owned since 1963, has been contracted to drill the initial two wells. A crew of nine is now on site, with overall supervision by Robert Rohlfing, the Company's Head of Exploration and Technical Operations. It is anticipated that they will be drilling on a 24-hour schedule.

According to Irwin Olian, CEO of the Company, "Our drill program is in excellent hands and we look forward to positive results this Summer."

About Desert Mountain Energy

The Company is an exploratory resource company engaged in exploration and development of helium, oil & gas and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. Until September 5, 2018, the Company also owned the Yellowjacket Gold Project in Atlin, British Columbia, which it had been developing. The Company has its executive offices in Vancouver, Canada. The Company was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, on April 30, 2008, and was formerly named African Queen Mines Ltd. It initially received certain southern African assets in a spin off transaction related to the acquisition of Pan African Mining Corp. by Asia Thai Mining Co., Ltd.

Irwin Olian, President and CEO

