Silk Energy Announces Filing Annual Financial Statements and Changes to the Board of Directors

Toronto, June 15, 2020 - Silk Energy Limited (CSE: SILK) (the "Company") announces the filing of its audited annual financial statements, MD&A and related CEO and CFO certificates for its financial year-ended December 31, 2019. These documents can be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Company also announces the resignation of director Charles De Chezelles, effective June 11, 2020.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. De Chezelles for his contributions to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

New Director

The Company is pleased to announce that Alan Roberts has been appointed as a director of the Company effective as of June 12, 2020. Mr. Roberts brings a wealth of experience to the Company. He is a retired professional engineer with 40 years' experience in the oil and gas industry, spanning the Middle East, Central Asia, Far East, Africa and Australia with USA engineering-construction group McDermott International and with Australian production operators.

With Mr. Roberts appointment, the Company's board of directors now consists of Steve Kappella, Yerkin Svanbayev, Aigerim Svanbayeva, Bryan Emslie and Alan Roberts.

Correction

Further to the Company's news release dated April 27, 2020, the Company did not complete the settlement of the amount of CAD $261,783 owed to a former management services provider. Consequently, the Company did not issue the proposed 500,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share to settle this liability.

For further information, please contact Steve Kappella, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, at info@silk-energy.com

