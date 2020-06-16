Menü Artikel
B2Gold Announces Voting Results from its 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting

02:30 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, June 15, 2020 - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Friday, June 12, 2020. A total of 850,836,777 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 81.81% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all items of business before the Meeting. The nine director nominees listed in B2Gold's Management Information Circular (the "Circular") dated May 5, 2020, were elected as directors of B2Gold to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Name

Total Votes For

Total Votes Withheld

Outcome of Vote

Clive Johnson

795,205,121

99.21%

6,333,869

0.79%

Approved

Robert Cross

655,532,577

81.78%

146,006,413

18.22%

Approved

Robert Gayton

659,726,522

82.31%

141,812,468

17.69%

Approved

Jerry Korpan

659,747,299

82.31%

141,791,691

17.69%

Approved

Bongani Mtshisi

692,509,529

86.40%

109,029,461

13.60%

Approved

Kevin Bullock

692,440,447

86.39%

109,098,543

13.61%

Approved

George Johnson

692,354,507

86.38%

109,184,483

13.62%

Approved

Robin Weisman

791,740,357

98.78%

9,798,633

1.22%

Approved

Liane Kelly

794,144,197

99.08%

7,394,793

0.92%

Approved

The resolutions to set the number of directors of the Company at nine and to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company were approved with 99.77% and 99.89%, respectively, of votes cast in favour. The resolution to amend B2Gold restricted share unit plan as set out in the Circular was approved with 94.98% of votes cast in favour. The resolution on B2Gold's approach to executive compensation ("say on pay") as described in the Circular was approved with 98.35% of votes cast in favour.

A report on all items of business voted on at the Meeting has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Webcast/Dial-in Playback Details

A playback of the Meeting will be available until June 26, 2020, on B2Gold's events page by clicking here for the webcast or by dialing +1 416-849-0833 (local – Toronto) or +1 855-859-2056 (toll free – North America) (passcode 7987089).

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali and Colombia.

On Behalf of B2Gold Corp.
"Clive T. Johnson"
President & Chief Executive Officer

For more information on B2Gold, please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact:

Ian MacLean

Katie Bromley

Vice President, Investor Relations

Manager, Investor Relations & Public Relations

+1 604-681-8371

+1 604-681-8371

imaclean@b2gold.com

kbromley@b2gold.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b2gold-announces-voting-results-from-its-2020-annual-general-and-special-meeting-301077254.html

SOURCE B2Gold Corp.


