B2Gold Announces Voting Results from its 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 15, 2020 - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Friday, June 12, 2020. A total of 850,836,777 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 81.81% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all items of business before the Meeting. The nine director nominees listed in B2Gold's Management Information Circular (the "Circular") dated May 5, 2020, were elected as directors of B2Gold to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Name Total Votes For Total Votes Withheld Outcome of Vote Clive Johnson 795,205,121 99.21% 6,333,869 0.79% Approved Robert Cross 655,532,577 81.78% 146,006,413 18.22% Approved Robert Gayton 659,726,522 82.31% 141,812,468 17.69% Approved Jerry Korpan 659,747,299 82.31% 141,791,691 17.69% Approved Bongani Mtshisi 692,509,529 86.40% 109,029,461 13.60% Approved Kevin Bullock 692,440,447 86.39% 109,098,543 13.61% Approved George Johnson 692,354,507 86.38% 109,184,483 13.62% Approved Robin Weisman 791,740,357 98.78% 9,798,633 1.22% Approved Liane Kelly 794,144,197 99.08% 7,394,793 0.92% Approved

The resolutions to set the number of directors of the Company at nine and to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company were approved with 99.77% and 99.89%, respectively, of votes cast in favour. The resolution to amend B2Gold restricted share unit plan as set out in the Circular was approved with 94.98% of votes cast in favour. The resolution on B2Gold's approach to executive compensation ("say on pay") as described in the Circular was approved with 98.35% of votes cast in favour.

A report on all items of business voted on at the Meeting has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali and Colombia.

For more information on B2Gold, please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact:

