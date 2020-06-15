Confederation Minerals Ltd. Grants Stock Options

June 15, 2020 - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Confederation Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:CFM) ("Confederation" or the "Company") reports that it has granted incentive stock options, exercisable to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,550,000 shares of the Company, to officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan (the "Plan"). The options are all exercisable at the price of $0.60 per share until June 15, 2025, subject to any earlier termination in accordance with the Plan. The grant of options is subject to regulatory approval.
For further information about this news release and the Company's current activities contact info@confederationmineralsltd.com, visit our website at www.confederationmineralsltd.com or call us at 604-688-9588.
Confederation Minerals Ltd. is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the highly prospective Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario.
