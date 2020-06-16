Confederation Minerals Inc. Announces Name Change
16.06.2020 | The Newswire
Vancouver, June 16, 2020 - Confederation Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:CFM) ("Confederation" or the "Company"), announces that effective June 18, 2020, the Company's name will change from "Confederation Minerals Inc." to "Trillium Gold Mines Inc."
The Company's common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on June 18, 2020 under the new name and the trading symbol for the Company will change from "CFM" to "TGM". The new CUSIP will be 89623Q102 and the new ISIN number will be CA89623Q1028. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.
For further information about this news release and the Company's current activities contact info@confedreationmineralsltd.com, visit our website at www.confederationmineralsltd.com or call us at 604-688-9588.
About Confederation
Confederation Minerals Ltd. is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the highly prospective Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario.
On behalf of the Board of Directors, Confederation Minerals Ltd.
"David Velisek"
David Velisek, CEO and Director
Confederation Minerals Ltd.
Suite 2250, 1055 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, B.C.
604.688.9588
david@confederationmineralsltd.com
www.confederationmineralsltd.com
