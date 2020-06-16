Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Confederation Minerals Inc. Announces Name Change

16.06.2020  |  The Newswire
Vancouver, June 16, 2020 - Confederation Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:CFM) ("Confederation" or the "Company"), announces that effective June 18, 2020, the Company's name will change from "Confederation Minerals Inc." to "Trillium Gold Mines Inc."

The Company's common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on June 18, 2020 under the new name and the trading symbol for the Company will change from "CFM" to "TGM". The new CUSIP will be 89623Q102 and the new ISIN number will be CA89623Q1028. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

For further information about this news release and the Company's current activities contact info@confedreationmineralsltd.com, visit our website at www.confederationmineralsltd.com or call us at 604-688-9588.


About Confederation

Confederation Minerals Ltd. is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the highly prospective Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario.


On behalf of the Board of Directors, Confederation Minerals Ltd.

"David Velisek"
David Velisek, CEO and Director



Confederation Minerals Ltd.
Suite 2250, 1055 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, B.C.
604.688.9588
david@confederationmineralsltd.com
www.confederationmineralsltd.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
CA89623Q1028
www.trilliumgold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap