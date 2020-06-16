Black Tusk Resources Inc. to Conduct 3D IP Survey on the McKenzie East Gold Project, Val-d'Or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, June 16, 2020 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that the Company has contracted Abitibi Geophysics in Val d'Or, Quebec to undertake their OreVision 3D Induced Polarization Survey (IP) on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or. The survey is designed to use the most advanced geophysical applications to produce high resolution results through the overburden on the property.

The IP survey will be located within the northwest area of the McKenzie East Gold Property in order to trace possible gold-bearing structures extending eastward from the Monarch Gold- McKenzie Break Property. The cut-line grid is to be prepared within the coming week. The results of the IP survey will be combined with the results of MMI processing of soil samples taken in the last month in order to locate the best targets for diamond drilling.

In late May, the Company's contractor VD Géo Service completed the acquisition of 205 soil samples along pre-existing access routes and other areas that were amenable to sampling. The samples were submitted to SGS Mineral Labs for analysis. Results of analysis are expected within the coming weeks.

The Company has acquired a permit that allows for the construction of 18 drill pads with supporting water supply stations and access trails. Black Tusk plans to conduct this upcoming drill program in the Summer 2020 exploration season, following the completion of ground surveys.

‘'We are extremely excited to conduct 3D IP Surveying on the McKenzie East Gold Project- this advanced technology will help us define high-priority drill targets for this Summer's anticipated Drill Program.'' said CEO, Richard Penn.

The Company also announces that Alexander Tarasov has resigned from the Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Tarasov for his tremendous service to the Company and wish him every success in the future.

The Company also advises that it has settled outstanding indebtedness of $31,500 in exchange for common shares at a price of $0.065 per share. The shares are subject to a four month hold period expiring four months from the date of issue.

Perry Grunenberg, PGeo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a director of the Company.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk Resources is a gold-focused Canadian exploration company with operations primarily based in the world-class Abitibi greenstone belt region of Quebec. Black Tusk currently holds 100-per-cent ownership in five separate gold and palladium projects in Canada.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

