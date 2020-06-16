Focus Graphite Inc. Announces Retirement of CEO and Succession Plan

KINGSTON, June 16, 2020 - Focus Graphite Inc. (“Focus” or the "Company") (TSX-V: FMS; OTCQX: FCSMF; FSE: FKC), an advanced exploration company focused on the production of graphite concentrate, today announced today that Gary Economo, President and Chief Executive Officer, has advised the Company that he will retire as President and CEO effective June 30, 2020. Following his retirement, Mr. Economo will be available to provide ongoing input and support with respect to the Company’s flagship Lac Knife graphite project as required by Focus Graphite management. The Board of Directors has commenced a search for a new President and CEO who has the expertise and track record to lead the company through the next phase of development at the Lac Knife project.



Mr. Jeffrey York, Chairman of the Board stated, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to thank Gary for his leadership and outstanding achievements in conducting highly successful exploration drilling programs at the Lac Knife project and for the key roles Gary played in expanding the resource profile, the development of process and purification technologies confirming the economic potential of Lac Knife, developing many potential off-take customer relationships on a global scale and the successful capital funding initiatives. We congratulate Gary for his success and valuable contributions to Focus Graphite and now look forward to hiring a new CEO with the experience to lead Focus Graphite through the continued growth and shareholder value creation as we embark on the next stages of development with the Lac Knife project.”

Mr. Economo, President and CEO commented, “I wish to thank the Board of Directors, management, employees and our dedicated shareholders for all of the support you have provided to me. Over the past 10 years I had the opportunity to work with some of the most talented people in the industry, it has been an honor and privilege leading Focus Graphite through its development journey, I am extremely confident in the potential and future of Focus Graphite and the Lac Knife project, as well as our other development projects. I believe this is the ideal time for me to step aside and allow my successor to complete the journey that we started at Focus Graphite many years ago.”

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced exploration company with an objective of producing graphite concentrate at its wholly owned Lac Knife flake graphite deposit located 27 km south of Fermont, Qu?bec. In a second stage, to meet Quebec stakeholder interests of transformation within the province and to add shareholder value. Focus is evaluating the feasibility of producing value added graphite products including battery-grade spherical graphite.

Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds a significant equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc.

For more information about Focus Graphite, please visit www.focusgraphite.com.

