Bullfrog Gold Corp. CEO Discusses Progress of Its Flagship Bullfrog Project in Nevada and Its Management Team as Gold Prices Push Toward All-Time Highs

>NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 - Bullfrog Gold Corp. (CSE: BFG) (OTCQB: BFGC) (FSE: 11B) today announces that its president & CEO, David Beling, has been featured in an exclusive audio interview with NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a financial news and content distribution company and one of 45+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”). During the interview, Beling provided a brief introduction of Bullfrog Gold and its management team before turning his attention to the future as gold prices steam toward all-time highs.

The broadcast can be heard at The NetworkNewsAudio Interviews Podcast.

Beling started the interview by detailing the company’s strategic efforts over the past decade to position for growth. “Bullfrog Gold took over an OTC-listed company in mid-2011,” he said. “The key property that we had at that time is now our flagship property called The Bullfrog Project… We didn’t have any known ounces on it, but we had great potential in an area where Barrick Bullfrog Inc. produced 2.3 million ounces from 1989 to 1999.”

In the years since, Bullfrog has greatly expanded its foothold in Nevada’s promising Bullfrog Gold District, located 125 miles northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada. “Since then, we’ve acquired more lands, including a deal with Barrick where we have an option to purchase their key lands,” Beling noted. “We’ve now amassed about 5,250 acres. We have access to Barrick’s large database and acquired all of their information on 155 miles of drilling in 1,262 holes. In fact, we just recently completed a 25-hole drill program to expand resources, further define expansions of the existing pits and initially test a new, highly prospective exploration target.”

Beling added that the company’s focus is on developing its Bullfrog project and adding value to it. “We’re capable of taking it into production. We’re also capable of doing an M&A or corporate transaction on it, but we definitely want to add value,” he said.

After discussing Bullfrog Gold’s flagship project, Beling provided an overview of the company’s management team, which boasts well over a century of combined industry experience. “I’ve been in the business for over 55 years now… Alan Lindsay is the chairman and director. He’s got about 42 years of business experience, with 26 years in the mining industry… Kjeld Thygesen is an independent director with 48 years of experience in mining research and investment management for the likes of James Capel and Rothschild… We’ve got a solid resource, both in the ground, as well as personnel.”

Beling then highlighted the company’s recent corporate milestones, including achieving a Canadian Stock Exchange listing in September 2019 and closing a C$2 million equity raise in mid-January 2020, providing the funds needed to undertake the recently completed drill program.

He concluded the interview by providing an outlook for the company moving forward.

“We’re in one of the hottest exploration areas in the United States. Coeur Mining bought out a company called Northern Empire, which is just a few miles to the east of us… Corvus Gold has been in the district since about 2010… AngloGold has significantly expanded its position in the area. In fact, Kinross Gold just entered the area,” Beling said. “We’re right in the heart of it, so that really adds some sizzle, along with the price of gold going up… We look at our future as very bright.”

Please listen to the full interview with Bullfrog Gold President & CEO David Beling at http://nnw.fm/PmPX6.

About Bullfrog Gold Corp.

Bullfrog Gold Corp. is a Delaware corporation that controls the commanding land and mineral positions in the Bullfrog Mine area. In this area, Barrick produced 2.3 million ounces of gold through conventional milling beginning in 1989 and ending in 1999. Additional technical and corporate information may be sourced at www.BullfrogGold.com.

